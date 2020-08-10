Scripps Howard Foundation to award $600,000 to advance diversity in journalism

CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to support equity, diversity and inclusion within the journalism industry, the Scripps Howard Foundation will award a total of $600,000 to institutions of higher education to enhance or create programs that will inspire high school students to embark on journalism careers.

The Foundation will host a competitive application process to select two institutions, which will each receive $100,000 a year over three years.

The Foundation, the philanthropic organization of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), is seeking to fund two programs that will:

Introduce high school students of diverse socio-economic, racial and ethnic backgrounds to journalism through interactive programming and reporting experience

Legitimize and amplify student voices by providing a platform to share their stories

Create relationships and open educational pathways that potentially lead to careers in journalism

Provide ongoing access to mentors and professional support in the field of journalism

Bring together a community of organizations and individuals – including universities, news outlets and high schools – to support the development of program participants

The programs will be funded through a generous gift from Eli and Jaclynn Scripps and Jonathan and Brooke Scripps.

"Advancing equity, diversity and inclusion within the journalism industry is a priority of the Scripps Howard Foundation, its benefactors and its parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company," said Scripps Howard Foundation President and CEO Liz Carter. "We know the industry has a long way to go toward hiring talent and editorial staff that reflects the make-up of its increasingly diverse audiences. We believe these programs, with their emphasis on mentorship and real-world reporting experience, are an important step toward that goal."

The Foundation and its parent company, Scripps, have committed to increasing diversity in journalism through a variety of programs. More information about Scripps' equity, diversity and inclusion approach can be found here.

The deadline to submit a Letter of Intent is Sept. 15, 2020. The Foundation will review those responses and invite a select group to respond to a full Request for Proposals (RFP). The programs are expected to launch by the 2021-2022 academic year.

More information on how to submit a Letter of Intent can be found here.

About the Scripps Howard Foundation

The Scripps Howard Foundation supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on excellence in journalism. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Foundation is a leader in supporting journalism education, scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development, literacy and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism. The Foundation improves lives and helps build thriving communities. It partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and supports impactful organizations to drive solutions.

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

