Scripps Howard Fund announces winners of 70th Scripps Howard Awards

CINCINNATI, Oct. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The journalism produced by the 70th Scripps Howard Award winners spurred action and led to changes across the globe. The Scripps Howard Awards, presented by the Scripps Howard Fund, honor reporting from television stations, networks, radio and podcasts, visual media, online media outlets, independent producers, newspapers and print publications.

Presenters announced the winning news organizations and journalists on Sunday, Oct. 22, during a special program airing on Scripps News, the national news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). The Scripps Howard Fund is the philanthropic arm of the company.

The Scripps Howard Awards judges – a panel of veteran journalists and media leaders – selected the winners from 780 entries across 14 categories.

"The Scripps Howard Awards honor 2022's most innovative storytelling and in-depth reporting that has a lasting impact," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "In this year's show, you'll hear from some of the nation's most extraordinary journalists and meet some of the people whose stories they told."

Watch: Go behind the scenes with all of this year's finalists

The Scripps Howard Fund presented $170,000 in prize money to the winning news organizations and journalists.

The Scripps Howard Awards, hosted by Scripps News anchor Christian Bryant, will be rebroadcast on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 4-6 p.m. ET. A one-hour version of the awards will also replay on some of Scripps' local stations in November and December – air dates and times will vary depending on the market.

The winners of the 70th Scripps Howard Awards:

Excellence in Audio Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard: American Public Media – "Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong"

Excellence in Breaking News: The Washington Post – "The Start of the War in Ukraine"

Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting: Los Angeles Times – "Legal Weed, Broken Promises"

Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. "Ted" Scripps II: ProPublica, The New York Times Magazine – "Barbados Resists Climate Colonialism in an Effort to Survive the Costs of Global Warming"

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps: Insider – "Deaths in the Family"

Excellence in Innovation, honoring Roy W. Howard: The Markup – "Still Loading"



Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting: AL.com – "The Rise and Fall of a Predatory Police Force"

Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard: KUSA-TV (Denver) – "Burned"

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism: The New York Times – "Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'"

Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie Pyle: The New York Times Magazine – "Lost in Ohio"

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize: FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – "Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes"

Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard: FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – "Michael Flynn's Holy War"

Excellence in Opinion Writing: Los Angeles Times – "Rebuild | Reburn"

Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling: San Francisco Chronicle – Visuals Team Portfolio

Impact Award: American Public Media – "Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong"

Judges' comments: "'Sold a Story' is a six-episode podcast series by Emily Hanford that exposes the truth. For decades, cognitive scientists have known that a popular approach to teaching reading was based on incorrect information. For five years, Emily reported on how children learn to read, how reading is taught, and why some struggle, which has had a big impact. Since 2019, 26 states have passed new reading policies. It has led many educators and parents to fuel the current movement to change practices to align with the scientific information."

The Scripps Howard Fund, in partnership with the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC), also announced the winners and finalists for its two journalism education awards:

Teacher of the Year: Rachel Young, University of Iowa

Administrator of the Year: David Kurpius, dean of the Missouri School of Journalism

