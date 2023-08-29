Scripps Howard Fund kicks off annual childhood literacy campaign

CINCINNATI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum of its one-millionth book giveaway last year, the Scripps Howard Fund will help thousands of children build home libraries with its 2023 childhood literacy campaign, kicking off today.

The Scripps Howard Fund is again partnering with The E.W. Scripps Company and its employees, the communities it serves and Scripps family members to ensure children across the country have access to books through its eighth annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign.

For every $6 donation, the Scripps Howard Fund gives one book to a child in need. To donate – now through Sept. 8 – visit ifyougiveabook.com. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $150,000 donated in celebration of National Read a Book Day.

"We know the sky is the limit when it comes to the impact books can have in a child's life," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "We're thankful for the generosity of people across the country who have given more than one million new books to children in need since 2017. I can't wait to see the difference we will make together as we work toward the next million. We're just getting started."

Throughout the campaign, Scripps' local television stations and national networks will team up with Title 1 schools to reach underserved and vulnerable children living in poverty, with special attention to the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

The Fund's goal is to give each student 10 age-appropriate and culturally relevant books per year. Ten is the number of books experts say children need annually to improve their reading skills.

Through the Fund's partnership with Scholastic, Scripps' local stations and national networks distribute the free books during book fairs held at the schools January-May.

To learn more and donate visit IfYouGiveABook.com.

Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-410-2425, [email protected]

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity that supports philanthropic causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) and the communities it serves, with a special emphasis on journalism education, excellence in journalism and childhood literacy. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism, and the Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book …" childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. In support of its mission to create a better-informed world, the Fund also partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that help build thriving communities. The Scripps Howard Foundation, an affiliated organization with the Scripps Howard Fund, supports Scripps' charitable efforts through its endowment, key assets and major donations.

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company