Scripps National Spelling Bee Launches Word Club App

This new study format adapts to different study and quiz styles, with features like audio word pronunciations, flash cards, fill-in-the-blank, vowel matching and multiple choice for both spelling and vocabulary. The varying difficulty levels provide a challenge for students in early elementary all the way up to eighth grade.

The app is available for free download on iOS and Android devices. It includes 50 study words and in-app purchase options for the remainder of the 4,000 words appearing in the 2020 edition of Words of the Champions, the official Bee study resource for school and regional spelling bee participants.

"Spellers enjoy busy lives that involve far more than just spelling," said Paige Kimble, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. "The Word Club app gives them the freedom and flexibility to continue their word studies while on the go. The app's interactive play features will challenge their minds and motivate their competitive spirit."

The voice students will hear in the app is that of Dr. Jacques Bailly, pronouncer for the Bee. He recorded all 4,000 words along with alternate pronunciations. The app replaces the Bee's online browser-based version of Word Club.

The Word Club app includes features to inspire students to reach their spelling bee goals, whether they're aiming for a classroom championship or a trip to the national finals.

