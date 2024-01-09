Scripps News to partner with POLITICO for new series

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripps News is joining forces with POLITICO for a new original series that will bring together the award-winning reporting from both national news organizations to cover the 2024 election and the issues that voters will face at the polls. "The Race – Weekend" is one of three new shows debuting on Scripps News this month, focusing on politics and the economy. Local reporters in key battleground states will contribute rigorous on-the-ground coverage.

Scripps News, the national news network owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), delivers independent, original reporting from journalists in more than 50 U.S. markets — broadcasting over-the-air and streaming live on every major streaming device and platform.

"Scripps News has experienced correspondents living, working and reporting in cities and towns big and small all over the country," said Kate O'Brian, president of Scripps News. "This new program lineup puts our strengths on impactful display — independent, on-the-ground reporting delivered live and with timely context."

New Scripps News programs premiering in January 2024:

"The Race – Weekend"

Scripps News and POLITICO partner for forward-looking weekly analysis in "The Race – Weekend." The program will air at 9 a.m. ET Saturdays on Scripps News and throughout weekend programming on Scripps' local station footprint. Featuring correspondents from Scripps and POLITICO, the program will break down the biggest political headlines with context, depth and an independent analysis. Contributors will include White House correspondents Haley Bull and Serena Marshall, congressional reporters Nathaniel Reed and Stephanie Liebergen, national political correspondents Ava-joye Burnett and Alex Miller, political director Andrew Rafferty and deputy political director Joe St. George. The program will include newsmaker interviews and reporting from experienced local correspondents. POLITICO has the most robust roster of journalists dedicated solely to politics and policy in the world. A wide range of them will join the program to share their reporting and insights.

"The Race – Weekend" will premiere Jan. 20, breaking down the results from the Iowa caucuses and looking ahead to the New Hampshire primary. Moderated by St. George, the panel will feature Marshall and Rafferty as well as Steven Shepard, POLITICO's senior campaign and elections editor and chief polling officer, and Natalie Allison, POLITICO's national political correspondent.

"The Race"

Scripps News will talk with viewers in communities across the country about how politics and the 2024 campaigns are impacting their everyday lives. "The Race," which will also include contributions from POLITICO journalists, will provide a fact-based perspective on where each political party stands and how decisions affect voters. Beginning Jan. 15, "The Race," anchored by Chance Seales, will air weekdays 6-7 p.m. ET.

"Main & Wall"

Scripps News' political reporting will continue with coverage on the economy. Weekdays 4-5 p.m. ET, "Main & Wall" will focus on the intersection of Wall Street and Main Street, offering viewers an understanding of how news of the day impacts their finances and their lives. The program, anchored by Chris Stewart and Chris Nguyen and featuring financial reporting from Bianca Facchinei, will premiere Jan. 15.

2024 Scripps News weekday lineup (all times ET) starting Jan. 15:

6 a.m. "Early Rush," anchored by Jay Strubberg

"Early Rush," anchored by 7 a.m.-12 p.m. "Morning Rush," anchored by Alex Livingston , Rob Nelson , Carolyn Bruck and Jay Strubberg — with meteorologist and correspondent Scott Withers

"Morning Rush," anchored by , , and — with meteorologist and correspondent Noon-2 p.m. "Scripps News Live," anchored by Lauren Magarino

"Scripps News Live," anchored by 2-3 p.m. "Scripps News Live," anchored by Chance Seales

"Scripps News Live," anchored by 3-4 p.m. "Scripps News Live," anchored by Chris Stewart

"Scripps News Live," anchored by 4-5 p.m. "Main & Wall," anchored by Chris Stewart and Chris Nguyen

"Main & Wall," anchored by 5-6 p.m. "Scripps News Live," anchored by Chris Nguyen

"Scripps News Live," anchored by 6-7 p.m. "The Race," anchored by Chance Seales

"The Race," anchored by 7-8 p.m. "The Debrief," anchored by Maritsa Georgiou

"The Debrief," anchored by 8-9 p.m. "Scripps News Tonight," anchored by Christian Bryant

"Scripps News Tonight," anchored by 9-10 p.m. "Scripps News Tonight," anchored by Del Walters

Scripps News expects to launch additional programs in the spring focusing on a range of topics — from technology and entertainment to lifestyle and culture.

