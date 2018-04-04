Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) has completed the repricing of its $300 million term loan B maturing in 2024, reducing the interest rate by 0.25 percent.

Interest will be paid at a rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), plus a margin of 2 percent. Interest also will automatically be further reduced to a rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 1.75 percent if the company's total net leverage, as defined by the agreement, is below 2.75.