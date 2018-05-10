Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting

CINCINNATI, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A preliminary vote count shows that Class A shareholders of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) have elected all three of Scripps' Class A nominees as directors to the company's board: Lauren R. Fine, Roger L. Ogden and Kim Williams.

The vote count was provided by Scripps' proxy solicitor following the company's 2018 annual meeting of shareholders.

"The Scripps board and management thank shareholders for their input and their support," said Adam Symson, Scripps' President and CEO. "The company has strong momentum behind its transformational strategy to increase margins and cash flow in our Local Media business and to create long-term value through increased growth across our National Media business. We look forward to building on this progress in partnership with all of our shareholders."



The preliminary vote count also shows that common shareholders have elected all seven of Scripps' common shares nominees as directors to the company's board: Charles L. Barmonde, Richard A. Boehne, Kelly P. Conlin, John W. Hayden, Anne M. La Dow, R. Michael Scagliotti and Adam P. Symson.

The results of the vote are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The form will be filed within four business days of the meeting and at that time will be available online at http://ir.scripps.com and www.sec.gov.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

