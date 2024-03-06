Scripps Sports' weekly Saturday night women's soccer doubleheaders to include NWSL on ION Studio Shows
06 Mar, 2024, 14:00 ET
ATLANTA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To complement National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) doubleheaders on Saturday nights on ION, Scripps Sports will launch weekly NWSL on ION Studio Shows starting March 16, including:
These are the first-ever weekly studio shows dedicated to the NWSL by any network and will be led by Nicole Denne, a veteran producer and former Division I college soccer player.
The studio shows will review highlights from recent matches, spotlight upcoming matches on ION and feature in-depth stories from around the league. Halftime shows will break down matches and provide insights from the studio host and analysts.
The season starts Saturday, March 16 with one match on ION: The Utah Royals vs. Chicago Red Stars (7:30 p.m. ET). The pre-match show will start at 7 p.m. Doubleheaders start the following week, March 23.
Viewers can find access to ION in their areas or via streaming platforms
by visiting https://ionnwsl.com/
Talent
NWSL on ION Studio Shows will originate from Atlanta. The Scripps Sports team:
Scripps Sports and the NWSL will co-produce matches with two distinct Scripps Sports NWSL match broadcast teams.
Team 1:
Team 2:
"We made a commitment to the NWSL, the teams, players and fans," said Quinn Pacini, vice president of broadcast operations for Scripps Sports. "With that in mind, we've assembled a first-class team of soccer minds, voices and experts to showcase our Saturday night NWSL franchise. It's a deep, talented, versatile group that will entertain and inform fans all season."
Branding / marketing
Scripps Sports has unveiled branding for its NWSL on ION programming. Scripps partnered with industry-leading design agency Drive Studio on the creative for matches and studio shows.
Promotional assets, which will run throughout the season across television, social, digital and paid media, were developed in partnership with Gameday Creative and STN Digital.
ION schedule
Scripps Sports is a partner in the landmark NWSL distribution agreement announced in November that involves Scripps Sports/ION, CBS/Paramount, ESPN and Prime Video. Scripps Sports will air 50 of 118 matches to be featured on national television platforms during the season – the most of any partner. ION is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (Nasdaq: SSP). The matches:
March 16: Utah vs, Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET)
March 23: Washington vs. Bay (7:30 p.m. ET), San Diego vs. Kansas City (10 p.m. ET)
March 30: Portland vs. Louisville (7:30 p.m. ET), Bay vs. Houston (10 p.m. ET)
April 13: Louisville vs. San Diego (7:30 p.m. ET), Chicago vs. Angel City (10 p.m. ET)
April 20: Kansas City vs. Bay (7:30 p.m. ET), Portland vs. Houston (10 p.m. ET)
April 27: Chicago vs. Portland (7:30 p.m. ET), San Diego vs. Bay (10 p.m. ET)
May 4: NJ/NY vs. North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET), Portland vs. Washington (10 p.m. ET)
May 11: Orlando vs. Bay (7:30 p.m. ET), Portland vs. Seattle (10 p.m. ET)
May 12 (Sunday): San Diego vs. Gotham (7:30 p.m. ET)
May 18: Washington vs. Angel City (7:30 p.m. ET), Kansas City vs. Louisville (10 p.m. ET)
May 25: Chicago vs. Louisville (7:30 p.m. ET), Utah vs. Kansas City (10 p.m. ET)
June 8: Utah vs. Washington (7:30 p.m. ET), Portland vs. North Carolina (10 p.m. ET)
June 15: Washington vs. San Diego (7:30 p.m. ET), Houston vs. Angel City (9:30 p.m. ET)
• Note: No studio show in between matches
June 22: Houston vs. San Diego (7:30 p.m. ET), Bay vs. Angel City (10 p.m. ET)
June 29: Washington vs. North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET), Utah vs. Portland (10 p.m. ET)
July 6: Kansas City vs. Orlando (7:30 p.m. ET), Angel City vs. NJ/NY (10 p.m. ET)
Aug. 24: Louisville vs. Chicago (7:30 p.m. ET)
Aug. 31: Louisville vs. Seattle (7:30 p.m. ET), Houston vs. Utah (9:30 p.m. ET)
• Note: No studio show in between matches
Sept. 7: Kansas City vs. Utah (7:30 p.m. ET), Bay at Louisville (10 p.m. ET)
Sept. 14: Louisville vs. Angel City (7:30 p.m. ET), Utah vs. San Diego (10 p.m. ET)
Sept. 21: Louisville vs. North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET), Chicago vs. San Diego (9:30 p.m. ET)
• Note: No studio show in between matches
Sept. 28: Orlando vs. Houston (7:30 p.m. ET), San Diego vs. Portland (10 p.m. ET)
Oct. 5: NJ/NY at Bay (7:30 p.m. ET), Portland vs. Utah (10 p.m. ET)
Oct. 12: North Carolina vs. Angel City (7:30 p.m. ET), Bay vs. Kansas City (10 p.m. ET)
Oct. 19: Louisville vs. Portland (7:30 p.m. ET), Bay vs. North Carolina (10 p.m. ET)
Nov. 2: Orlando vs. Seattle (5 p.m. ET), North Carolina vs. Washington (7:30 p.m. ET), Houston vs. Bay (9:30 p.m. ET)
• Note: No studio show after the second match
Media contacts:
Scripps – Michael Perry, (513) 259-4718, [email protected]
NWSL – Kirsten Brierley, (631) 617-7093, [email protected]
About Scripps Sports
Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association, the National Women's Soccer League, the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and NHL's Arizona Coyotes, and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference in college football. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 100 American media company focused on creating a better-informed world.
About the NWSL
The National Women's Soccer League is the premier women's professional soccer league in the world featuring national team players from around the globe. The clubs are Angel City FC, Bay FC, Boston, Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Seattle Reign FC, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC, San Diego Wave FC, Utah Royals FC, and Washington Spirit.
SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company
