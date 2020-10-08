Scripps station expands news operations

CINCINNATI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will expand its commitment to Michigan audiences early next year by producing its own local newscasts at WSYM, its Fox affiliate in Lansing.

The introduction of local news operations at WSYM builds on Scripps' footprint across Michigan: its three markets reach approximately 81% of the state's TV households. Scripps also owns WXYZ (ABC) and WMYD (MY Network) in Detroit and WXMI (Fox) in Grand Rapids. WSYM previously aired local news from WILX, the NBC affiliate in Lansing owned by Gray Television.

In addition to building a local newsgathering team in Lansing, the new WSYM newsroom will leverage Scripps' Michigan stations along with Scripps' national content desk to provide Lansing residents the best reporting for regional and national stories.

"The introduction of a local news operation in Michigan's state capital builds on Scripps' already strong presence across the state and will strengthen our ability to provide the news and information most important to the people of Lansing," said Brian Lawlor, Scripps' president of Local Media. "As one of the largest independent owners of TV stations in the country, our original news production is an important part of Scripps' unwavering commitment to impartial and impactful journalism."

Gary Baxter will continue to serve as WSYM's vice president and general manager.

WSYM is the most recent Scripps station to announce plans to produce their own local news this year:

News consumers in Brazos Valley, Texas , now have access to local news since KRHD in College Station launched its news programming. Local news programs air from 5:30-6 p.m. and 10-10:35 p.m. Monday through Friday .

, now have access to local news since in launched its news programming. Local news programs air from and . KSAW in Twin Falls, Idaho , launched original weeknight newscasts, expanding its commitment to local audiences within the Magic Valley region of south-central Idaho . Local news programs air 5:30-6 p.m. and 10-10:35 p.m. Monday through Friday .

in , launched original weeknight newscasts, expanding its commitment to local audiences within the Magic Valley region of south-central . Local news programs air and . KNXV in Phoenix launched morning and evening newscasts on sister station CW61 Arizona . The newscasts are now available on the CW61 Arizona weekdays from 7-9 a.m. and Monday through Sunday 9-10 p.m.

in launched morning and evening newscasts on sister station The newscasts are now available on the CW61 weekdays from and Monday through Sunday WSFL in Miami launched a weekly show, "The Rebound."

Other Scripps stations have recently expanded local news programming into additional dayparts, including WPIX in New York City, KOAA in Colorado Springs and WCPO in Cincinnati. Both WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida, and WTKR in Norfolk, Virginia, added weekend morning news.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

