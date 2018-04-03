Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy

CINCINNATI, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) will discuss company vision and perspectives on the media industry in multiple sessions at the NAB Show next week.

Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson, who will take part in two panel discussions, said Scripps' focus is on creating value by seizing the opportunities presented by the evolving habits of media consumers, across every platform.

"Scripps views the media landscape through the lens of the consumer," said Symson. "Our audiences seek out our news and information brands through expanding platforms, and our advertisers seek to engage with those audiences in meaningful ways in this multiplatform ecosystem. At the heart of our strategy is the relationship between the consumer and the content itself – an idea that Scripps leaders will be exploring next week."

The 2018 National Association of Broadcasters convention brings together the world's most celebrated media, entertainment and technology authorities April 7-12 in Las Vegas.

Scripps presentations at NAB Show include:

Sunday, April 8

Local Media President Brian Lawlor will join executives from Gray Television and Sinclair Broadcast Group at 4:20 p.m. Sunday , April 8, to discuss the near-term outlook of broadcasting as part of the half-day Devoncroft Executive Summit at The Wynn Las Vegas. (Note: Tickets for this event are separate from NAB registration.)

Monday, April 9

Symson will join executives from Capitol Broadcasting Company, Raycom Media and ABC Owned Television Stations Group for the DFXtra: Digital Leaders Take Charge – President and CEO Panel on Monday, April 9 , at 10:40 a.m. in North Hall Meeting Rooms – N262-N264.

on , at in North Hall Meeting Rooms – N262-N264. From next-generation news network Newsy, CEO Blake Sabatinelli and Vice President of News and Programming Christina Hartman will co-present Beyond OTT: Building a Multiplatform Strategy on Monday, April 9 , at 5:15 p.m. at Destination NXT SU11416DN.

and Vice President of News and Programming will co-present on , at at Destination NXT SU11416DN. Candace Anderson , vice president of human resources for Local Media, joins the Accelerating Growth Through Transformative Talent Changes panel, part of the Women's Room at NAB, organized by the Alliance for Women in Media. The session takes place beginning at 7:45 a.m. Monday , April 9, at the Westgate Hotel. (Note: Tickets for this event are separate from NAB registration.)

Tuesday, April 10

Symson will give a short presentation and moderate a discussion with industry thought leaders during the Navigating the Fragmented Media Marketplace – The Ecosystem of the Future session on Tuesday, April 10 , at 1:35 p.m. in the North Hall Meeting Rooms – N260. Panelists include experts from Google, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Videa and SpotX.

session on , at in the North Hall Meeting Rooms – N260. Panelists include experts from Google, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Videa and SpotX. Eric Svenson , vice president of marketing at Newsy, will join a panel with leaders from Roku and CBS Entertainment Digital for Digital Players: The New Rules of Building Audiences on Tuesday, April 10 , at 3:10 p.m. in North Hall Meeting Rooms – N262-N264.

, vice president of marketing at Newsy, will join a panel with leaders from Roku and CBS Entertainment Digital for on , at in North Hall Meeting Rooms – N262-N264. Sabatinelli also will join leaders from Nielsen, Associated Press and IBM Watson Media for Big Data and Big Brother: News, Privacy and Piracy on Tuesday, April 10 , at 11 a.m. at Destination NXT N5306DN.

Wednesday, April 11

Lex Friedman , chief revenue officer for podcast industry leader Midroll Media, will be a panelist for This Year in Podcasting on Wednesday, April 11 , at 9 a.m. in the North Hall Meeting Rooms – N262-N264. Joining Friedman will be leaders from Panoply, Amplifi Media, Triton Digital and Libsyn.

Visit nabshow.com for information on credentials needed to attend the sessions.

