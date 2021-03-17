Scripps taps Kate O'Brian to lead enterprise journalism for national networks division

"Kate's career has taken her around the world to report on events that have shaped our culture and shared experiences," Knutson said. "She brings a depth of editorial experience, journalistic integrity and curiosity that aligns with our ethos and our commitment to straightforward, opinion-free news and enterprise journalism.

"In addition, her executive management experience – including leading national news operations, driving transformational change and launching successful news products – will help Scripps Networks write the next chapter of growth and audience engagement for Newsy and Court TV."

O'Brian's esteemed career in news and journalism spans nearly four decades. She spent 30 years at ABC News in ascending positions. As senior vice president for news, O'Brian oversaw newsgathering across ABC's news bureaus worldwide; business, law and justice, medical and investigative units; as well as NewsOne, ABC News Radio and affiliate relations. Also while at ABC News, O'Brian served as general manager of programming for ABC News Radio; as overseas field producer in Rome and London; as producer for "World News Tonight with Peter Jennings"; and as manager of talent development.

O'Brian became the first woman to run a 24/7 cable news organization when she was appointed president at Al Jazeera America, leading the startup news network to multiple awards. Most recently, she has consulted with media organizations on a range of editorial, management and business strategies, working with some of the country's leading news operations.

Among other awards, O'Brian's work has been honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award, an Emmy Award and a George Foster Peabody Award.

O'Brian earned a bachelor's degree from Smith College in Massachusetts.

Newsy is the television news network that provides straightforward, opinion-free news to inform and engage by delivering the top stories across multiple platforms. Court TV is the only multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials. Scripps Networks also includes the popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As the nation's fourth-largest local TV broadcaster, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Newsy and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, Laff and Court TV Mystery. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

