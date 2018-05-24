Scripps to present at Guggenheim and Gabelli conferences in New York on June 5 and 7

CINCINNATI, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Knutson, executive vice president and chief financial officer of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP), and Carolyn Micheli, vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, will discuss the company's business strategies at the Guggenheim Securities 2018 Media and Communications Day on June 5 and at the Gabelli 10th Annual Entertainment and Broadcasting Conference on June 7.

Both conferences are in New York City.

Live audio of the discussion at the Gabelli conference will be available from 1-1:25 p.m. Eastern on June 7. To listen, visit http://ir.scripps.com. A replay will be available there for approximately 30 days.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including "Pickler & Ben," runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

