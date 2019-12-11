Scripps' WKBW wins duPont-Columbia Award for 'Fall from Grace' investigation

CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WKBW in Buffalo, New York, an ABC affiliate owned by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has been named a recipient of a prestigious Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for its investigation on a church cover-up of child sexual abuse inside the Catholic Church in Western New York.

The 16 duPont-Columbia winners announced today represent journalism produced across platforms, including public media, cable news networks, local TV stations, podcasts and streaming services. Winners were recognized for their focus on timely issues such as immigration, political corruption and abuse of power, especially as it relates to sexual assault.

WKBW's "Fall from Grace: How Buffalo's Bishop Hid Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo" unveiled the Catholic Church's clergy sex abuse and coverup and revealed hidden, long-standing problems within the diocese in Buffalo, New York.

The impact of the investigative series has extended beyond the Buffalo community to attract attention from national media and federal authorities.

As a result of WKBW's initial reporting in 2018, a source within the Buffalo diocese agreed to work with the station's investigative reporter Charlie Specht and photojournalist Jeff Wick, providing the team with evidence of a church cover-up. The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a criminal investigation centered on the leadership of the diocese, and more victims have come forward to tell their stories exclusively to Specht. Most recently, the Diocese's Bishop Richard Malone resigned on Dec. 4.

"Throughout this investigation, WKBW's dogged reporting and careful telling of victims' stories shined light on a troubling problem that otherwise would have gone unreported," said Brian Lawlor, Scripps' president of Local Media. "We are proud of the commitment Charlie, Jeff and the WKBW I-team have shown in pursuit of the truth for the people of Buffalo."

The "Fall from Grace" series was recognized earlier this year with an award from Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), which named the series among the best in investigative reporting from print, broadcast and online media.

The winners will be awarded their duPont-Columbia Silver Batons at a Jan. 21 ceremony at Columbia University hosted by Christiane Amanpour of CNN and PBS and Michael Barbaro of The New York Times' podcast "The Daily." This is Columbia Journalism School's 50th year hosting the duPont-Columbia Awards.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation's fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

Related Links

http://www.scripps.com

