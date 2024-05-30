Scripta Insights Appoints David Kershaw as Chief Technology Officer

Accomplished engineering & IT leader joins deep bench of talent to accelerate Scripta's technological innovation

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights, the Rx Navigation™ company that guides self-insured employers, health plans and their members to prescription savings, announced today that David Kershaw has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. The move follows a year of tremendous growth that includes the launch of Scripta's improved member app and partnership with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs).

David Kershaw, Chief Technology Officer

As CTO, Kershaw will drive the company's technological vision and strategy, spearhead innovation initiatives, and lead the engineering and IT teams in their efforts to deliver groundbreaking solutions that include Scripta's Med Mapper™ and member app, the ultimate Rx comparison-shopping tool.

"David's proven track record of success, combined with his drive to improve the quality of life for everyone, makes him a tremendous asset to Scripta as we scale and innovate," said Eric Levin, CEO, Scripta Insights. "His deep passion for our game-changing technology and vision on its potential are instrumental in our mission to transform the pharmacy benefits landscape so that our clients and their members navigate their way to prescription savings."

Kershaw joins Scripta with more than 20 years of experience leading engineering teams that bring innovative technologies to market across several industries, including healthcare and biotech. His expertise includes SaaS applications, along with PaaS, infrastructure, data modernization, and mass-market software.

Kershaw most recently served as VP of Engineering for Tactiq, a retail software company, where he led a team that created eLogistics SaaS products serving the Direct Store Delivery market. He also held VP of Engineering roles at DataKitchen, the industry's leading DataOps solution provider, and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, the world's leading biomedical and genomic research institution. Kershaw earned his Master's degree in Industrial Policy from Harvard University.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights, a venture-backed digital health company, is a leader in developing pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and their members.

The company was founded in 2019, following nearly a decade of work by doctors, pharmacists and data analysts who helped build Scripta's proprietary AI platform. The result is Scripta's Med Mapper™, which maps every drug on the market to every possible way to save and has the power to reveal cost-effective medication options.

Scripta provides HR and pharmacy teams with easy-to-use tools that help members understand their medication choices, adhere to doctor's orders, and improve health outcomes, while simultaneously lowering member out-of-pocket costs and reducing plan spend. The Scripta app is the ultimate Rx comparison-shopping tool, guiding members to The Right Meds at The Best Price™.

For more information about Scripta, visit www.scriptainsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

