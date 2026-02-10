Scripta Insights Expands Clinically Governed Provider Engagement Within Its Rx Navigation Platform

Enhanced EHR-workflow-integrated communications enable prescribers to act on lower-cost therapeutic alternatives, while reinforcing Scripta's proven member-driven savings model

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights , the doctor-driven, AI-powered pharmacy navigation company that guides self-insured employers, health plans, and their members to prescription savings, has strengthened its provider engagement capabilities through enhanced, secure EHR-workflow-integrated electronic fax communications.

Scripta Insights has strengthened its provider engagement capabilities through enhanced, secure EHR-workflow-integrated electronic fax communications. The enhancement enables prescribing clinicians to review clinically equivalent, lower-cost alternatives and approve or decline recommended switches directly within their existing clinical workflow

The enhancement enables prescribing clinicians to review clinically equivalent, lower-cost alternatives and approve or decline recommended switches directly within their existing clinical workflows—supporting efficient alignment on potential savings opportunities, while preserving the physician's clinical judgment and the member experience.

Unlike point solutions that focus on prescriber outreach alone, Scripta's provider engagement capabilities operate as part of its broader Rx Navigation platform—connecting prescribers, members and plan sponsors through a single, clinically governed system designed to drive both immediate and sustained pharmacy savings.

When a savings opportunity is identified, Scripta delivers recommendations aligned to the employer's benefit design and formulary directly to the provider, including pricing and therapeutic alternatives. Providers can then approve or decline the recommendation on the member's behalf, reducing friction for patients and helping avoid prescription abandonment.

Scripta's provider engagement model is governed by its independent Pharmacy & Therapeutics (P&T) Committee , composed of 30 actively practicing physicians and pharmacists representing 22 clinical specialties. The committee evaluates therapeutic alternatives based on clinical appropriateness, evidence and real-world practice considerations to ensure that recommendations reflect decisions a practicing clinician would reasonably make for their own patients.

This clinical governance model enables:

Evidence-based, clinically appropriate recommendations

Peer-to-peer physician credibility

Higher likelihood of provider adoption and sustained action

"At the end of a long day in the exam room, the last thing a physician wants is a message that simply says 'change to this medication' without context," said Dr. Paul Bradley, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Scripta Insights. "Scripta's enhanced provider engagement approach delivers the right information to clinicians at the right time, helping physicians have more informed, productive conversations with their patients—without disrupting how they already practice medicine."

"Expanding clinically governed provider engagement scales a powerful lever we already use to help plan sponsors drive prescription savings," said Eric Levin, CEO of Scripta Insights. "Across more than 100 employer and health plan clients, we see the strongest and most durable results when prescribers and members are both supported with clear, personalized guidance. Our Rx Navigation platform brings these capabilities together in a single, end-to-end solution that works within existing benefit designs and vendor ecosystems to help organizations drive meaningful and sustainable pharmacy savings."

Across its client base, Scripta data shows:

Approximately 29 percent of all active members on prescriptions have at least one identified savings opportunity

Among active members with identified savings opportunities, 40 percent complete a medication switch that saves

Members save an average of $25 per month

93 percent of medication switches driven by Scripta's clinical recommendations remain in place after 12 months

Scripta's Rx Navigation platform supports coordinated decision-making across members, prescribers and plan sponsors through tools including member-facing navigation, prescriber engagement, plan sponsor analytics and targeted incentive programs—working alongside any PBM and within a client's existing benefit design.

Scripta operates as an independent, unbiased third party, delivering clinically governed recommendations, flexible integration and transparent reporting—designed to support plan sponsors in meeting their ERISA fiduciary responsibilities and aligned exclusively to employer and health plan goals.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights is a venture-backed digital health company providing clinically governed pharmacy navigation solutions for self-insured employers, health plans and their members. Founded in 2019, the company's platform was developed by physicians, pharmacists and data scientists to help stakeholders navigate the growing complexity of prescription benefits and medication decision-making.

For more information, visit www.scriptainsights.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Linda Krebs

LKPR, Inc. for Scripta Insights

[email protected]

646-824-5186

SOURCE Scripta Insights