Scripta Insights Planning for Massive Growth in 2023, Building on its Proven Ability to Empower Smarter Prescription Buying Decisions, Lower Rx Benefit Costs for Clients, and Drive Better Health Outcomes

Launches New & Improved Member App, the Ultimate Rx Comparison Shopping Tool, Introduces Precision Couponing™

Closes Series A Funding, Cements Strategic Partnerships with Industry Heavy Hitters SingleCare®, RxMapper™, and Lightbeam

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scripta Insights , a healthcare IT and data analytics company focused on lowering prescription drug costs, is giving self-insured employers, health plans and their members the information and tools they need in 2023 to make smarter buying decisions around Rx benefits and prescriptions. This starts with the launch of a new and improved member app and health benefit that provides unprecedented transparency into drug pricing on the member's health plan, giving patients and their doctors more cost-effective treatment options to consider, without compromising efficacy.

The Scripta member app was designed to make prescription shopping easy. Members and dependents who are eligible for the Scripta health benefit can compare both prices on their health plan and cash-pay options, choose where to fill, and view all the ways they can save by downloading the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"With record-high inflation squeezing companies and consumers, there is a need, now more than ever, for smart solutions that empower the burgeoning healthcare consumerism movement in the U.S.," said Eric Levin, CEO, Scripta Insights. "At Scripta, we're putting the patient in the driver's seat when it comes to making decisions about the medicines they take like never before, allowing Americans to shop as intelligently and economically for prescription drugs as they can for most other items they buy."

New Comparison-Shopping App Finds The Right Meds at The Best Price™

The Scripta member app was designed to make prescription shopping easy. Members and dependents who are eligible for the Scripta health benefit can compare both prices on their health plan and cash-pay options, choose where to fill, and view all the ways they can save by downloading the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Scripta's recommendations also consider plan savings, eliminating wasted spend.

Levin explains, "Until now, patients have been left out of the prescribing process and they need to know they have choices when it comes to their prescriptions. Add to that, there is often a misperception that the medicine a doctor prescribes is the only option, when, in fact, there are often several therapeutic alternatives that are just as effective, if not more effective, that may cost less. We won't rest until we have reduced the stress at the pharmacy counter that is burdening so many Americans."

Scripta's Personalized Savings Reports are now even more interactive and informative. In addition to viewing lower-priced options that are the same or clinically equivalent to the meds they're already taking, members can now learn about those alternatives with expanded drug profiles and educational videos, and get more detailed next steps on how to save.

Members can also look up new prescriptions while still at their doctor's office and see real-time pricing information, so they know the cost before they fill and can have better informed discussions with their doctors during the prescribing process.

Eligible members will also receive personalized coupons, powered by SingleCare®, for their current medications, as well as alternatives that require a new prescription, with pricing at nearby pharmacies.

Strategic Partnerships Add Product Innovation, New Customers

Precision Couponing™

Scripta has partnered with SingleCare, the free prescription savings service that offers consumers fast and easy access to consistently low prices on prescription drugs, to add "Coupons" to its arsenal of more than 30 Scripta Savings Strategies. This allows members to save up to 80 percent on their prescription medications at 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, including popular retail pharmacies and grocers like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Rite Aid, Publix and Meijer.

"By adding SingleCare's prescription savings into Scripta's drug recommendation engine, we are able to offer 'Precision Couponing' for the first time, delivering members the right cash-pay coupons for the right med, at the right pharmacy, at the right time—every time," said Levin. "This is not your typical discount card program. We layer SingleCare's options on top of existing Scripta proprietary Savings Strategies for even more savings, a powerful combination that can help lower members' out-of-pocket costs and save the plan, so it's a win-win."

Members can easily access their coupons in the new Scripta member app. There, they can search by zip code to see the coupon price at participating pharmacies convenient to them. Coupons may be especially useful to members before they meet their deductible when they bear the full burden of Rx.

Personalized Medications Based on DNA

In 2023, Scripta is rolling out a personalized medicine program for select clients. Scripta has partnered with RxMapper, a personalized medication platform and telehealth consult practice developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic. RxMapper sequences and analyzes a patient's DNA and utilizes those results to identify which drugs the patient should and should not take based on their DNA, resulting in lower costs and better health outcomes.

Forty-eight percent of drugs prescribed are the wrong drug or dose1 and the annual costs of not getting patients on the right medications is $528.4 million.2 The current trial and error approach to the prescribing of medications results in poor health outcomes and is driving runaway drug costs.

The Scripta/RxMapper program offers high-acuity patients, who account for 50 to 65 percent of total drug spending, the opportunity to have their DNA sequenced. RxMapper's personalized medication services are designed to get patients on the right drug and can help avoid serious side effects, adjust the dose of a current medication or recommend a new medication that is likely to be more effective based on the patient's DNA. Layering RxMapper on top of Scripta's exclusive savings database finds the most efficacious and cost-effective medicines for these members.

"Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, RxMapper's cutting-edge technology enables us to examine patients at a molecular level and identify medications that are likely to be safe and effective based on their DNA," said Jim Miller, co-founder and CEO of RxMapper. "We are excited to partner with Scripta Insights to help patients get on the right medications, right away, so that they can lead healthier, happier, and more productive lives."

Introducing Lightbeam Rx™ Insights powered by Scripta

Scripta has also partnered with Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health management solutions and services, a CB Insights' 2022 Digital Health 150 company. Scripta is powering Lightbeam Rx Insights, an innovative pharmacy cost containment program available to its ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, self-insured clients, and their 40+ million patient lives.

"At Lightbeam, our mission is to provide solutions that help improve quality of care and therefore the quality of life, a mission we share with Scripta Insights," said Pat Cline, Chief Executive Officer at Lightbeam Health Solutions. "By adding Scripta's proprietary pharmacy data and insights to our healthcare analytics platform, we can provide clients with enhanced guidance to ensure patients get the right care at the right time and now with The Right Meds at The Best Price™."

Scripta has doubled its customer count year over year, and supports a wide range of clients, from self-insured SMEs to the Fortune 500, in addition to strategic partnerships with Healthcare Bluebook (powering Bluebook Rx) and Lightbeam, giving the company access to an addressable market of tens of millions of member lives.

Scripta also has go-to-market partnerships with five of the top seven U.S. benefits brokers who have chosen Scripta as their preferred pharmacy cost-containment solution, including McGriff, a subsidiary of Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. and full-service insurance broker.

Scripta, founded in 2019, has seen serious traction in just a few short years and the investment community has taken notice. In 2022, Scripta closed Series A funding led by Eastside Partners, bringing their total pre-seed and Series A funding to more than $25 million, ensuring Scripta has the capital in place to support its rapid growth trajectory. Investors also include Pillar VC, Contour Venture Partners, Pleasant Bay Capital Partners, and CEAS Investments.

About Scripta Insights

Scripta Insights, a company founded by doctors, is using technology to create transparency to disrupt and improve the $300B pharmacy benefits marketplace. Scripta is a healthcare, cloud-based IT solution that delivers immediate real savings on pharmacy benefit costs for self-insured employers, payers and their members. It empowers companies to take control of their pharmacy spend, while helping members get The Right Meds at the Best Price™.

Scripta's proprietary software engine, Script.AI, was developed over a decade and is designed to analyze millions of pharmacy transactions in mere seconds to yield actionable insights. It uses data analytics, AI and expert insights from its P&T Committee to recognize savings opportunities that, until now, have been impossible to identify. Scripta has saved plans and members tens of millions of dollars on prescriptions through PBM Vendor Optimization, Data-driven Plan Design and Member Savings Benefits.

For more information about Scripta, visit www.scriptainsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Linda Krebs, LKPR, Inc. | [email protected] | 646-824-5186

[1] Spear, B.B., M. Heath-Chiozzi, and J. Huff, Clinical application of pharmacogenetics. Trends Mol Med, 2001. 7(5): p. 201-4.

[2] Watanabe, J.H., T. McInnis, and J.D. Hirsch, Cost of Prescription Drug-Related Morbidity and Mortality. Ann Pharmacother, 2018. 52(9): p. 829-837.

SOURCE Scripta Insights