Scrona AG Introduces Digital GEN3 Printhead Platform to Kickstart Industrialization of its High-Resolution Printing Technology

ZURICH, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrona AG, a startup specializing in additive microfabrication and holder of the world record for the smallest printed color picture, unveiled today the next generation of its revolutionary multi-nozzle printhead. Designed for mass manufacturing, this innovation aims to accelerate product development in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way. The new, expandable GEN3 printhead platform boasts Scrona's proprietary electrostatic MEMS architecture and launches with a digital 8-nozzle version. A 128-nozzle version is scheduled later this year.

Scrona also announced the closing of its $4 million CLA financing, led by EquityPitcher Ventures, a leading Venture Capital firm based in Zurich as well as our renowned existing investors. The new capital will allow Scrona to accelerate the industrialization and commercialization of its novel printing technology and support the preparation for Scrona's upcoming Series B financing round.

"Scrona is enabling customers to digitally print the impossible - on any material, at scale, improving the speed, accuracy and cost of manufacturing today and tomorrow's innovative products," said Dr. Patrick Heissler, newly named CEO of Scrona. "We are very excited about the performance and potential of the GEN3 printhead platform, which will ship to first customers already this month. We are honored to be supported by this syndicate of expert investors who understand the disruptive potential of Scrona's scalable printing technology, which has the ability to reduce manufacturing steps 10-fold, while also significantly reducing material, energy and water usage."

Scrona's proprietary technology is based on the electrostatic ejection principle which provides very fine, submicron-scale printing and jetting, while allowing the adoption of various ink materials—such as metals, dielectrics, organic, and biomaterials. Scrona's MEMS based printheads allow for high nozzle density and customization to accommodate application requirements across many industry verticals. The GEN3 printhead platform will soon scale to triple-digit nozzle counts while maintaining the same overall dimensions.

"We are very excited to join the strong investor line-up of Scrona to support their mission of expanding the boundaries of current 3D printing technologies to gate new product inventions for microelectronic products that can be manufactured economically and eco-friendly," said Hermann Koch, founding partner at EquityPitcher Ventures.

About Scrona AG:

Scrona is a spin-off from ETH Zurich, one of the top 10 global research universities. Scrona has developed the industry's first multi-nozzle 3D printing platform that can digitally print the impossible with sub-micrometer precision, on any material and at scale, improving and speeding manufacturing for today and tomorrow's products. Scrona's patented electrostatic printing technology has the potential to transform manufacturing of semiconductor, display and many other products with its ability to reduce production steps 10-fold, while also significantly reducing materials, energy and water usage. Learn more at www.Scrona.com

About EquityPitcher Ventures:

EquityPitcher Ventures is a leading Swiss Venture Capital firm founded in 2016. They invest industry-agnostically in early-growth startups from the DACH Region. Through the close cooperation with renowned industry experts, co-investors and exit partners, EquityPitcher paves the way for entrepreneurs to attain the three decisive success factors: capital, know-how and network.

