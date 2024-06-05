Scrona Appoints Dr. Patrick Heissler as New CEO

Patrick Heissler previously held the position of Corporate Chief Commercial Officer at Focuslight Technologies. He successfully carved out SUSS MicroOptics SA (SMO) from SUSS MicroTec SE, serving as the Chief Strategy Officer at SMO. During his tenure, he successfully built and led the micro-optics materials business at DELO Industrial Adhesives, achieving remarkable growth and market penetration.

Patrick Heissler earned his doctorate in physics from the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics, which included research stays at the University of Utah and Los Alamos National Laboratory. He also holds an MBA in Innovation and Business Creation from the Technical University of Munich, with modules completed at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Patrick Galliker said, "Patrick has a track record in growing companies and joins Scrona at an exciting time when customer interest is accelerating for Scrona's technology. On behalf of the board, we welcome him to the leadership team and look forward to his contributions as we move into our next phase of growth."

Patrick Heissler added," Joining a company at the forefront of revolutionary multi-nozzle printing technology for additive microfabrication is an unparalleled opportunity. I look forward to working with the entire team to scale the business as we deliver on our vision to enable the manufacturing of novel displays, disrupt advanced semiconductor packaging and accelerate the adoption of 3D printing for a multitude of applications."

About Scrona AG:

Scrona is a spin-off from ETH Zurich, one of the top 10 global research universities. Scrona has developed the industry's first multi-nozzle 3D printing platform that can digitally print the impossible with sub-micrometer precision, on any material and at scale, improving and speeding manufacturing for today and tomorrow's products. Scrona's patented electrostatic printing technology has the potential to transform manufacturing of semiconductor, display and many other products with its ability to reduce production steps 10-fold, while also significantly reducing materials, energy and water usage. Learn more at www.Scrona.com

Scrona Contact:

