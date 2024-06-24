Scrona's Patrick Galliker to Speak at FLEX Conference

News provided by

Scrona AG

Jun 24, 2024, 08:15 ET

ZURICH, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrona today announced that its CTO Patrick Galliker will be speaking at the Semicon West FLEX Conference.

What: 2024 Semicon West FLEX presentation, "New Printhead Generation: breaking technical barriers of inkjet technology in terms of resolution and ink viscosity"
When: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 2:00pm-2:30pm PDT
Where: Level 3 Moscone South Hall
Link: https://semiconwest2024.eventscribe.net/SearchByBucket.asp?f=CourseName&bm=FLEX&pfp=FLEX

About Scrona AG:
Scrona is a spin-off from ETH Zurich, one of the top 10 global research universities. Scrona has developed the industry's first multi-nozzle 3D printing platform that can digitally print the impossible with sub-micrometer precision, on any material and at scale, improving and speeding manufacturing for today and tomorrow's products. Scrona's patented electrostatic printing technology has the potential to transform manufacturing of semiconductor, display and many other products with its ability to reduce production steps 10-fold, while also significantly reducing materials, energy and water usage. Learn more at www.Scrona.com

Scrona Contact:
Walter Braun, COO; [email protected]
Kelly Karr, Tanis Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Scrona AG

Also from this source

Scrona Appoints Dr. Patrick Heissler as New CEO

Scrona Appoints Dr. Patrick Heissler as New CEO

Scrona AG, a leading additive manufacturing startup known for holding the world record for the smallest printed color image, has announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Consumer Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics