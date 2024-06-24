Scrona's Patrick Galliker to Speak at FLEX Conference

ZURICH, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrona today announced that its CTO Patrick Galliker will be speaking at the Semicon West FLEX Conference.

What: 2024 Semicon West FLEX presentation, "New Printhead Generation: breaking technical barriers of inkjet technology in terms of resolution and ink viscosity"

When: Wednesday, July 10, 2024 from 2:00pm-2:30pm PDT

Where: Level 3 Moscone South Hall

Link: https://semiconwest2024.eventscribe.net/SearchByBucket.asp?f=CourseName&bm=FLEX&pfp=FLEX

About Scrona AG:

Scrona is a spin-off from ETH Zurich, one of the top 10 global research universities. Scrona has developed the industry's first multi-nozzle 3D printing platform that can digitally print the impossible with sub-micrometer precision, on any material and at scale, improving and speeding manufacturing for today and tomorrow's products. Scrona's patented electrostatic printing technology has the potential to transform manufacturing of semiconductor, display and many other products with its ability to reduce production steps 10-fold, while also significantly reducing materials, energy and water usage. Learn more at www.Scrona.com

Scrona Contact:

Walter Braun, COO; [email protected]

Kelly Karr, Tanis Communications, [email protected]

SOURCE Scrona AG