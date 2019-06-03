SCRS Welcomes StudyKIK to the Global Impact Partner Program

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) announced today that StudyKIK has joined the organization as a Global Impact Partner (GIP). SCRS' GIP Program provides a unique opportunity for sponsors, CROs and solution providers to engage with SCRS and its members in an impactful manner. Becoming a GIP demonstrates StudyKIK's commitment to clinical research sites, their desire to develop a deeper understanding of the needs of sites and contribute to the development and implementation of solutions in the marketplace.

"StudyKIK has believed in SCRS and the vision Christine Pierre founded the organization on, which is to be the unified voice for all research sites, since its inception," said the company's president and co-founder, Matt Miller. "We started StudyKIK with the same vision by building tools to empower sites to succeed in patient recruitment. Becoming an SCRS Global Impact Partner strengthens our commitment to supporting research sites and connecting patients to clinical trials."

"By joining SCRS as a GIP, StudyKIK has demonstrated their commitment to a strong and unified site community," said SCRS president Casey Orvin. "StudyKIK has had a consistent presence at SCRS' Site Solutions Summits throughout the years, and we are looking forward to expanding our engagement with the company through the GIP program."

About StudyKIK

StudyKIK utilizes social media to provide disruptive patient recruitment solutions for clinical trial sites, clinical research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. As a pioneer in the patient recruitment space, it utilizes social media to address recruiting and retention of patients in the $40bn+ clinical trial industry that has historically relied on traditional advertising mediums such as print and radio. StudyKIK serves over 1,600 research sites and has referred over 2,000,000 patients to various research studies from its extensive social media communities across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Pinterest.

About SCRS

Founded in 2012, SCRS is a global organization that unifies the voice of the clinical research site community to create greater site sustainability. Representing over 9,500 sites in 47 countries, SCRS membership provides sites with a community dedicated to advocacy, education, mentorship and connectivity. SCRS is an influential voice for sites and an active partner in industry-wide initiatives and dialogues focused on improving the clinical research enterprise. Our Voice. Our Community. Your Success. Join the community. Visit MySCRS.org.

