ScrubaDub & Cradles to Crayons Join Forces for Massachusetts Kids' Shoe Needs

Motorists Who Make a Shoe or $5 Donation Receive Free Car Wash Perks

BOSTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers has partnered with Cradles to Crayons for the seventh year on "Clean For Kicks", a charity program that aims to provide proper footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations. This partnership supports Cradles to Crayons' annual Spring Greening initiative which promotes giving gently used children's essentials a second life by providing them to children experiencing Clothing Insecurity.

From April 10 - April 25, visit any of ScrubaDub's 20+ New England car wash tunnel locations to donate a new or gently used pair of kid's shoes to Cradles to Crayons or $5, and receive a complimentary UltraShine Wax with your carwash. Additionally, customers receive a FREE Express Car Wash voucher for every $10 online donation at: https://bit.ly/cleanforkicks

Throughout April ScrubaDub will also host community events with local sports teams so customers and families can meet team mascots while supporting the cause:

4/19, 10am - 12pm = Maine Mariners "Beacon the Puffin" at ScrubaDub Portland, ME - 1185 Forest Ave.

= Maine Mariners "Beacon the Puffin" at ScrubaDub - 1185 Forest Ave. 4/20, 10am - 12pm = Worcester Railers "Trax" at ScrubaDub Shrewsbury Street Worcester, MA - 143 Shrewsbury St.

= Worcester Railers "Trax" at ScrubaDub Shrewsbury Street - 143 Shrewsbury St. 4/21, 10am - 12pm = New England Free Jacks "Woodgy" at Scrubadub Quincy, MA - 147 Coddington St.

"At ScrubADub, we believe that every child deserves to put their best foot forward, and through our partnership with Cradles to Crayons and our seventh year of 'Clean for Kicks', we're honored to provide proper footwear to children in need. Together we can make a lasting impact in our community." said Jen Conlon, ScrubaDub's Marketing Manager.

"Spring is the perfect time to clean out closets and think about repurposing items that don't fit or are no longer being used," said Connie Olson, VP of Operations for Cradles to Crayons. "The shoe donations and financial support that come in each year from ScrubaDub during 'Clean for Kicks' allow Cradles to Crayons to give donated shoes a second life, and provide ongoing support to children in need. We're grateful for this continued partnership."

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company. With over 200 associates and over 20 properties across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, ScrubaDub is committed to providing its customers, team members, and partners with clean, fast, fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/ .

About Cradles to Crayons

Cradles to Crayons® (C2C®) believes that all children deserve the essentials they need to feel safe, warm, ready to learn, and valued. Founded in 2002, Cradles to Crayons provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play—for free. Cradles to Crayons collects and distributes new and high-quality used children's goods by engaging and connecting communities. C2C sets a gold standard of individual, family, and corporate volunteer engagement, and through its "Giving Factories®" provides unique, hands-on opportunities to directly help local families. Headquartered in Boston, MA, C2C opened in Philadelphia in 2007, Chicago in 2016, and New York City via an innovative online platform, Giving Factory Direct (GFD), in 2021. For more information, please visit www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston.

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers