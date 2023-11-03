ScrubaDub and Community Servings Sweet Partnership To Provide Meals For Neighbors With 'Pie in the Sky'

News provided by

ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

03 Nov, 2023, 11:30 ET

Motorists Who Make a $35 'Pie for a Client' Donation Receive Free Express Wash

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub, New England's leading car wash, is partnering with Community Servings, a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, for the 31st annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser. This beloved charity tradition supports critically ill neighbors across Massachusetts and Rhode Island by purchasing or donating a Thanksgiving pie.

Every donor receives a FREE ScrubaDub ExpressWash when they purchase a pie online or donate a $35 "Pie for a Client" at www.pieinthesky.org/scrubadub. Each pie supports a week's worth of essential meals for a Community Servings client. All online donors also have a chance at winning one year of unlimited car washes. Motorists also receive free Simoniz UltraShine ($10 value) with any car wash at ScrubaDub's 20+ New England locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, or Rhode Island when they donate just $5 to Community Servings.

"As a family-run business deeply rooted in the community for over 55 years, we understand the importance of giving back to neighbors in need. We passionately support Community Servings' mission," said Mathew Paisner, ScrubaDub Director of Business Development.

Over the past eight years, the Paisner family-owned car wash has contributed over $239,000 to Community Servings, providing more than 35,000 meals for its clients, caretakers, and dependents. In addition, ScrubaDub has donated over $400,000 of in-kind car wash services to customers who help them support the cause.

"We are grateful for ScrubaDub's dedication to our mission and their continued support for the communities that both of our organizations serve," said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings.

The 31st annual Pie in the Sky campaign continues until Nov. 18, just days before Thanksgiving. For more information, visit www.pieinthesky.org/scrubadub.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash
Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. With more than 200 associates and over 20+ properties, ScrubaDub is committed to providing Clean, Fast, Fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.