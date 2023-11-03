ScrubaDub and Community Servings Sweet Partnership To Provide Meals For Neighbors With 'Pie in the Sky'

Motorists Who Make a $35 'Pie for a Client' Donation Receive Free Express Wash

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub , New England's leading car wash, is partnering with Community Servings , a nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services, for the 31st annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser. This beloved charity tradition supports critically ill neighbors across Massachusetts and Rhode Island by purchasing or donating a Thanksgiving pie.

Every donor receives a FREE ScrubaDub ExpressWash when they purchase a pie online or donate a $35 "Pie for a Client" at www.pieinthesky.org/scrubadub . Each pie supports a week's worth of essential meals for a Community Servings client. All online donors also have a chance at winning one year of unlimited car washes. Motorists also receive free Simoniz UltraShine ($10 value) with any car wash at ScrubaDub's 20+ New England locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, or Rhode Island when they donate just $5 to Community Servings.

"As a family-run business deeply rooted in the community for over 55 years, we understand the importance of giving back to neighbors in need. We passionately support Community Servings' mission," said Mathew Paisner, ScrubaDub Director of Business Development.

Over the past eight years, the Paisner family-owned car wash has contributed over $239,000 to Community Servings, providing more than 35,000 meals for its clients, caretakers, and dependents. In addition, ScrubaDub has donated over $400,000 of in-kind car wash services to customers who help them support the cause.

"We are grateful for ScrubaDub's dedication to our mission and their continued support for the communities that both of our organizations serve," said David B. Waters, CEO of Community Servings.

The 31st annual Pie in the Sky campaign continues until Nov. 18, just days before Thanksgiving. For more information, visit www.pieinthesky.org/scrubadub .

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. With more than 200 associates and over 20+ properties, ScrubaDub is committed to providing Clean, Fast, Fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

