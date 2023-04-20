ScrubaDub and Cradles to Crayons Team Up to Provide Shoes for Massachusetts Children

Motorists Who Make a Shoe or $5 Donation Receive Free Car Wash Perks

BOSTON , April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers has partnered with Cradles to Crayons for the sixth year on "Clean For Kicks", a spring cleaning charity program that aims to provide proper footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations.

Whether you are cleaning out closets or your car, you can donate shoes to low-income children in Massachusetts at any of ScrubaDub's 20 convenient New England car wash locations. From April 21 - May 7, visit any ScrubaDub, donate $5 or a new or gently used pair of kid's shoes to Cradles to Crayons, and receive a complimentary UltraShine Hot Wax on your vehicle.

Customers can also donate online at https://bit.ly/cleanforkicks and receive a FREE Express Car Wash coupon for every $10 donation.

Additionally, on April 29th, ScrubaDub is hosting a community event with the New England Free Jacks rugby team 12pm - 2pm at their Quincy, MA location. Swing by to support children in need and meet the New England Free Jacks mascot Woodgy. Attendees can win free rugby tickets, prizes, and get a free UltraShine Hot Wax.

"I believe that every child deserves the opportunity to walk with confidence and that's why ScrubaDub is thrilled to kick off the Clean for Kicks partnership with Cradles to Crayons for the sixth year. With over $100,000 raised to date, your donations can make a real difference in a child's life and help them take their first steps toward a brighter future." said Jen Conlon, ScrubaDub's Marketing Manager.

"As we launch our Spring Greening initiative, we're grateful for ScrubaDub's ongoing partnership. Not only can we help give gently-used shoe donations a second life, but their financial support helps us to keep moving toward our goal of ending clothing insecurity for children in need," said Aubrey Henderson, Executive Director at Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company. With over 200 associates and over 20 properties across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, ScrubaDub is committed to providing its customers, team members, and partners with clean, fast, fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/ .

About Cradles to Crayons

Cradles to Crayons® (C2C®) believes that all children deserve the essentials they need to feel safe, warm, ready to learn, and valued. Founded in 2002, Cradles to Crayons provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive—at home, at school, and at play—for free. Cradles to Crayons collects and distributes new and high-quality used children's goods by engaging and connecting communities. C2C sets a gold standard of individual, family, and corporate volunteer engagement, and through its "Giving Factories®" provides unique, hands-on opportunities to directly help local families. Headquartered in Boston, MA, C2C opened in Philadelphia in 2007, Chicago in 2016, and New York City via an innovative online platform, Giving Factory Direct (GFD), in 2021. For more information, please visit www.cradlestocrayons.org/boston.

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers