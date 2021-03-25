ScrubaDub and LearningWorks Help Maine Youth Prepare for Employment

PORTLAND, Maine, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland-based LearningWorks has teamed up with ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers this spring to help Maine youth better prepare for employment. LearningWorks YouthBuild initiative is underway and aims to provide hundreds of unemployed youth in Southern Maine with integrated alternative education and occupational skills. Support from ScrubaDub will allow LearningWorks to help alleviate the effects of the recent pandemic on local youth and families.

Visit ScrubaDub Portland's new convenience store or the carwash located at 1185 Forest Ave, Portland, ME from March 26 – April 2, 2021 to donate non-perishable food items or $5 and receive a complimentary Simoniz UltraShine Hot Wax ($10 value valid with any carwash). Additionally, receive a FREE Express car wash when you donate at least 3 approved food items inside ScrubaDub's new convenience store like granola bars, ramen, cans of soup and more! 100% of the proceeds and food donations will be provided to LearningWorks to support their YouthBuild program which helps high school dropouts ages 16-24 successfully transition to adulthood careers through an alternative education model that includes HiSET exam prep, construction skills training, leadership development, life skills and more.

"As a third-generation family business, helping the communities where ScrubaDub operates is part of our core values and it's an honor to partner with LearningWorks," said Mathew Paisner, ScrubaDub Director of Business Development. "This partnership is special for our Portland team as our incredible convenience store manager, Rianna Tuttle-Hartzell, is a proud graduate of LearningWorks."

"We are grateful for support from the ScrubaDub team," said Heather Davis, Executive Director of LearningWorks Portland. "The economy and families have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is critical we work to remove as many barriers as possible to employment."

About LearningWorks

LearningWorks reimagines learning through innovative programs that help children, adults, and families realize their potential and build thriving communities. LearningWorks is committed to strengthening the communities we serve by providing free community-based education programs for children, adults, and families throughout Southern Maine. Our primary goal is to support academic and personal success for our neighbors who lack resources and/or fall outside traditional educational structures. https://www.learningworks.me/

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

Family owned & operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company, ranking among the top 20 largest auto wash chains in the USA. With more than 200 Associates and 20 properties across 4 states: Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. The family enterprise commitment to earth-friendly practices, community-focus, and innovating technology has earned the business national recognition. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/

