ScrubaDub and the Quincy School ~ Community Partnership (QSCP) Team Up To Support Local Food Pantries

QUINCY, Mass., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of ScrubaDub Auto Wash Center's new Quincy, MA location, the 3rd generation family business has teamed up with the Quincy School ~ Community Partnership (QSCP) to support Quincy food pantries. With food pantries in Quincy still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, this community initiative aims to collect food and monetary support for the pantries while rewarding donors with free ScrubaDub car wash services.

From July 29 – August 9, 2021, visit ScrubaDub Quincy at 147 Coddington St, Quincy, MA to donate non-perishable canned/boxed food items (i.e. rice, pasta, cans of soup, cereal etc) or $5 to support local food pantries and receive a complimentary Simoniz UltraShine Hot Wax ($10 value) with your car wash. Alternatively, receive a FREE ScrubaDub Express car wash when you donate $10 online here (https://bit.ly/QuincyFood) to support the pantries! All food donations and 100% of the funds raised will be provided to the Quincy School ~ Community Partnership (QSCP) for distribution to Quincy's food pantries.

"It's an honor to partner with the QSCP to support local food pantries," said Mathew Paisner, ScrubaDub's Director of Business Development. "As a regional family business founded in Massachusetts in 1966, giving back to the communities where ScrubaDub operates is crucial to our success. Food pantries help families in need put meals on the table. COVID-19 has created obstacles for many Quincy students and families so we're thrilled to work with the QSCP to better support the Quincy community."

"The pandemic has had a large effect on our students and families, as well as local food pantries in Quincy. It is essential that we get back on track with helping our community," said Keith Segalla, Executive Director of the Quincy School ~ Community Partnership. "We are grateful for the support we receive from all business partners and excited to launch this new community fundraiser with ScrubaDub to help our food pantries."

About Quincy School ~ Community Partnership (QSCP)

The mission of the Quincy School ~ Community Partnership (QSCP) is to support the academic, social, and vocational successes of Quincy Public Schools students, through direct exposure to and mentorship from local businesses and community partners. The QSCP has a mission to enhance and enrich the educational opportunities of Quincy Public Schools students and professional staff. For more information, visit www.qscp.org .

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

Family owned & operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company. With over 200 Associates and 20 properties across 4 states: Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. The family enterprise commitment to earth-friendly practices, community-focus, and technology has earned the business national recognition. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

Related Links

scrubadub.com

