ScrubaDub Expresses Gratitude to Veterans and Military Personnel on Veterans Day

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Veterans Day, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is proud to continue its tradition of honoring the dedication and sacrifice of our veterans and active service members. On November 11, 2023, ScrubaDub will once again offer complimentary express car washes to veterans and active-duty military personnel at its 20+ convenient car wash locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine.

"We are excited to express our gratitude to those who have served our nation by offering free car washes on Veterans Day," said Jen Conlon-Bates, Marketing Manager. "For over a decade, we've been commemorating the service of veterans and active-duty personnel, and we're honored to continue this tradition in the years to come."

As a family-owned business with a history of supporting local causes, ScrubaDub has dedicated itself to charitable and fundraising initiatives for more than 55 years. For information on how to fundraise for your organization, please visit www.scrubadub.com/fund-raising.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash
Family-owned & operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company, ranking among the top 20 largest auto wash chains in the USA. With more than 200 associates and 20+ properties across 4 states: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. The family enterprise's commitment to earth-friendly practices, community focus, and innovative technology has earned the business national recognition. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

