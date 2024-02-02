ScrubaDub Opens New Flagship Location in Worcester, MA

NATICK, Mass. and WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub, New England's leading car wash company since 1966, is proud to announce their newest location at 575 Park Avenue Worcester, MA. The Worcester flagship facility features groundbreaking eco-friendly design with state-of-the-art robotics, fast pass technology, and a flat conveyor belt for stress-free entry to the express car wash tunnel. Every customer receives ScrubaDub's signature perks: free pretzels, stickers for kids, dog treats, and a Satisfaction Center with courtesy towels and window cleaner. ScrubaDub Unlimited Members receive complimentary access to self-service vacuums, mat cleaning, unlimited washes at all ScrubaDub locations, and more! For a limited time, new Park Avenue customers can join ScrubaDub's best Unlimited plans on sale the first three months!

ScrubaDub Park Ave. kicked off its grand opening with 15,000 complimentary "Ultra car wash coupons" mailed to Worcester neighbors. The family-owned business will continue celebrating the grand opening with community events in February and March 2024:

  • Feb. 6, Tuesday - Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce.
  • Feb 17, Saturday - Customer appreciation giveaways with Worcester Railers Mascot "Trax" and the XLO 104.5 Radio Street Team from 10am-12pm.
  • Feb 15 - Feb 25 - Charity partnership to support the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester. Donate hygiene and baby products (diapers, soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, etc.) or $5 in-store to receive free UltraShine with any car wash.
  • March 3, Sunday - Customer appreciation giveaways with WooSox Mascot "Woofster" plus FREE coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts from food truck Jackson Effie Coffee Cabin from 10am -12pm.
  • March 10, Saturday - Don't miss ScrubaDub's float at Worcester County St. Patrick's Parade.

"We're thrilled to bring the Worcester community a new flagship ScrubaDub Car Wash," said Mathew Paisner, Director of Business Development. "As a third-generation family business, we look forward to growing our long-standing partnership with the City of Worcester."

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company, ranking among the top auto wash chains in the USA. ScrubaDub offers all formats of car washing as well as detail centers, gasoline stations, and convenience stores. ScrubaDub is committed to providing its customers, team members, and partners with clean, fast, fun. For more information, visit https://www.scrubadub.com/.

