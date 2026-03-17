Scrubbed Appoints Applied AI Leader Kendrick Geluz Kho as Chief AI Officer to Advance People-First Innovation

New executive role formalizes Scrubbed's commitment to practical AI that strengthens financial operations and supports professionals across accounting, finance, and tax.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrubbed, a global professional services firm providing accounting, finance, tax, and advisory solutions, announced the appointment of Kendrick Geluz Kho as Chief AI Officer. Kho will lead Scrubbed's applied AI strategy across service delivery and internal operations, focusing on helping professionals deliver work more efficiently and scale client service without sacrificing quality. This appointment reflects Scrubbed's commitment to responsible AI, prioritizing practical implementations that improve financial accuracy, enhance decision support, and allow professionals to spend more time on client challenges.

Kendrick Geluz Kho, Chief AI Officer at Scrubbed

Kho brings more than a decade of experience in AI, data science, and technology investing. He holds a master's degree in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University, where his studies focused on optimization and machine learning. He previously served as Head of Data Science at Hone Capital, where he designed machine learning approaches to venture investing, before becoming a Partner at Global Founders Capital, contributing to investments in enterprise software and AI companies worldwide. Kho is a General Partner of Fourth Realm, where he directed investments into xAI, OpenAI, and Anthropic. He also leads Hyperparameter, a venture firm that partners with startups and established businesses to drive AI transformation in critical industries.

"Kendrick brings a rare combination of technical expertise, investing experience, and deep knowledge of emerging AI technologies," said Vince De Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Scrubbed. "As we continue to grow globally, his leadership will ensure AI strengthens the work our teams do every day while maintaining the quality, accountability, and client trust that define Scrubbed."

As Chief AI Officer, Kho will identify and implement AI applications that enhance financial and operational processes across the organization, evaluating opportunities based on business impact, feasibility, and employee adoption. He will also assess emerging technologies and develop proprietary capabilities that leverage Scrubbed's operational expertise and data.

"AI presents an extraordinary opportunity to improve how financial work gets done, but the goal should always be to support the people doing that work," said Kho. "At Scrubbed, we are focused on identifying practical applications that help our teams operate more effectively, reduce repetitive tasks, and spend more time delivering strategic insight to clients."

By combining deep financial expertise with applied AI, Scrubbed aims to expand value for clients while preparing its workforce for the next generation of financial services.

About Scrubbed

Scrubbed is a global professional services firm delivering tailored, high-quality accounting, tax, corporate finance, risk advisory, and transaction advisory solutions that drive positive change. Headquartered in San Francisco with operations globally, the firm's team of more than 1,100 professionals serves mission-driven non-profits and for-profit companies across a wide range of industries including software, technology, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, retail, and cleantech. Scrubbed also partners with CPA firms and fractional CFOs, helping them deliver exceptional service to their clients. For more information, visit www.scrubbed.net.

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