Scrum Alliance Course Introduces Agile Coaching Skills to Professionals Cultivating Adaptable Teams

Introduction to Agile Coaching helps learners develop foundational skills to enhance team dynamics, foster organizational change, and embrace adaptable ways of working.

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance®, a global leader in agile professional development, announced today the launch of Introduction to Agile Coaching, an on-demand microcredential course designed to equip agile professionals with the knowledge and tools to lead individuals, teams, and organizations toward greater adaptability and success.

This course offers a comprehensive introduction to agile coaching. It is the first in a planned series of coaching-based microcredential courses. Participants will gain practical skills in facilitation, mentoring, leadership, and other core areas of agile coaching. They will learn how to build high-performing teams, bridge the gap between team efforts and organizational goals, and streamline workflows to improve communication and collaboration. By applying these skills, participants can create meaningful change within their organizations and position themselves for exciting career opportunities.

"Introduction to Agile Coaching provides learners with the essential skills that will ultimately allow them to guide entire organizations toward greater productivity and effectiveness," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "Whether they aim to become agile coaches or bring these practices into their current roles, this course helps them build trust, strengthen collaboration, and support continuous improvement across teams and organizations."

Participants who complete the course will earn a Scrum Alliance microcredential that never expires. New or lapsed Scrum Alliance members will also receive a two-year membership, connecting them to a global network of agile professionals and exclusive learning opportunities. Additionally, students will earn Scrum Education Units (SEUs), which can be applied toward renewing Scrum Alliance certifications.

Introduction to Agile Coaching modules include:

What is Agile Coaching? The Agile Coach Navigating the Agile Coaching Growth Wheel The Coaching Presence Self-Mastery Ethical Considerations in Agile Coaching Coaching Essentials Case Study

This course is designed for professionals at all stages of their agile journey, including scrum masters, product owners, and agile practitioners seeking to deepen their coaching expertise or transition into agile coaching roles. Managers and leaders in complex environments will also find value in learning how to cultivate adaptable, innovative teams. With its flexible, on-demand format, learners can progress at their own pace, making it ideal for busy professionals.

To learn more and enroll in Introduction to Agile Coaching, visit the Scrum Alliance website.

About Scrum Alliance®

Scrum Alliance® is a nonprofit association. Its mission is to advance real-world agility by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone. For more information, visit scrumalliance.org.

