This is the second year in a row that the organization has received this esteemed recognition.

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance, the first-of-its-kind not-for-profit provider of agile training and certifications worldwide, is proud to announce that it has received the Great Place to Work® certification for the second year in a row. This distinguished recognition highlights Scrum Alliance's commitment to creating an inclusive, empowering workplace culture that supports an exceptional employee experience.

Scrum Alliance Earns 2024 Great Place To Work® Certification

Great Place to Work certification is unique because it's based entirely on what employees say about their experience. Through standardized surveys, employees provide feedback on company culture, trust, leadership effectiveness, and overall job satisfaction. Scrum Alliance's second consecutive year receiving the designation highlights the organization's ongoing dedication to creating an excellent employee experience.

In fact, 93% percent of Scrum Alliance employees say the organization is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical US-based company.

"We're thrilled to receive Great Place To Work certification for the second year in a row because employee experience and company culture are top priorities," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "We couldn't do it without the exceptional team we have, and we are proud to acknowledge their remarkable effort, resilience, and role in making Scrum Alliance one of the best places to work on Earth."

Just a few of the ways Scrum Alliance is building a thriving employee-focused culture are:

Cultivating inclusion and belonging. Scrum Alliance is committed to building an inclusive and diverse workforce. The agile teams at Scrum Alliance succeed because team members bring varied experiences, perspectives, and strengths to their work.

Scrum Alliance believes every employee should have the opportunity to grow their skills. Each employee is eligible to spend up to annually on relevant professional development of their choosing. Making feedback and recognition the norm. Scrum Alliance utilizes apps including Bonusly, Lattice, and Officevibe to encourage employees to recognize each other's accomplishments, receive transparent and regular feedback from managers, and share their own anonymous feedback with leadership staff.

Encouraging a healthy work-life balance. Scrum Alliance prioritizes employee well-being in several ways, including a generous "take what you need" time off policy, sick time, a competitive benefits package, and an Employee Assistance Package that provides assistance with financial well-being, mental health, parenting resources, and more.

Great Place to Work certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experiences. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to become Great Place to Work certified.

About Scrum Alliance®

Scrum Alliance® is a nonprofit association with more than 1,200,000 members worldwide. Its mission is to advance real-world agility by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone. Visit scrumalliance.org.

