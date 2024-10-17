Scrum Alliance Introduces a Trio of AI Courses to Upskill Professionals Across Industries

These learning solutions are designed to future-proof careers and enhance organizational agility.

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance, a leader in professional credentialing, is proud to announce the launch of a complete suite of on-demand AI courses designed for scrum masters, project managers, product managers, and agile team members who are ready to work more efficiently by integrating AI into their teams. As artificial intelligence continues to redefine the landscape of work, these AI courses offer a crucial opportunity for anyone who uses scrum or agile methods to work faster, increase efficiency and productivity, and improve team collaboration.

The new AI learning suite consists of three expertly designed courses:

Each course addresses key AI competencies, including effective prompt engineering, streamlined workflows, and data-backed insights for continuous team improvement. Learners will understand how AI tools can be used as part of an agile way of working that favors adaptability to change and quick decision-making while also automating portions of their responsibilities so they can focus on what matters.

With these courses, learners will discover how to add AI to their teams for seamless integration. AI can function as an agile co-pilot, operating effortlessly alongside the team members to increase productivity and efficiency.

"Our new AI courses are designed to differentiate Scrum Alliance members as AI-capable, future-ready professionals," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "With AI now integral to how organizations operate and innovate, employees must understand how to leverage AI to support product development and deliver value. We want to help them reach the next level of their careers with these AI skills. Plus, learners will earn a microcredential upon completion that will help them stand out to hiring managers who are all but demanding AI skills across diverse roles."

Here are the courses:

AI & Agility: This free course is a great option for anyone who wants to learn how agile ways of working intersect with AI. Get ready-to-use tactics for interacting with common AI tools and platforms. Earn a certificate of completion.

This free course is a great option for anyone who wants to learn how agile ways of working intersect with AI. Get ready-to-use tactics for interacting with common AI tools and platforms. Earn a certificate of completion. AI for Scrum Masters: Discover tactics and insights tailored to scrum masters, project managers, and other agile team members with prompt engineering practice and learn all of the ways you can integrate AI to assist with managing timelines, predicting risks, identifying metrics for team performance, and much more. Earn a microcredential upon completion.

Discover tactics and insights tailored to scrum masters, project managers, and other agile team members with prompt engineering practice and learn all of the ways you can integrate AI to assist with managing timelines, predicting risks, identifying metrics for team performance, and much more. Earn a microcredential upon completion. AI for Product Owners: Learn how AI can be used in everything from strategic planning to product roadmapping and backlog management with modules tailored to product owners, product managers, agile team members, and other roles focused on product development. Earn a microcredential upon completion.

These courses are available in an accessible on-demand format, so learners can pause, re-read, and complete them at their convenience. Learners can take one, two, or all three to upgrade their understanding of this technology that is here to stay and stand out in a job market where AI competency is highly sought after.

When they purchase AI for Scrum Masters or AI for Product Owners, people who are not currently members of Scrum Alliance will receive a two-year professional membership. Current members receive a discounted price on microcredential courses.

About Scrum Alliance®

Scrum Alliance® is a nonprofit association with more than 1,200,000 members worldwide. Its mission is to advance real-world agility by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone. Visit scrumalliance.org.

