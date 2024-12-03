Scrum Alliance Launches a New Course Focused on Creating Agile Sales Environments

Agile in Sales is a microcredential course designed to help learners achieve the adaptability needed to expand market share and thrive among heavy competition.

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance®, one of the largest membership organizations in the agile community, today announced the launch of a new microcredential course: Agile in Sales . It's designed for anyone who wants to lead and contribute to adaptable, creative, collaborative sales teams that gain a competitive edge over rivals.

This course is designed to support sales professionals and leaders in fast-paced markets where customers' needs and expectations change rapidly. Sales and related functions must be prepared to adapt and pivot as soon as conditions necessitate it.

Agile in Sales badge from Scrum Alliance

"Slow, static sales processes cause businesses to fall behind," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "Today's dynamic sales environment requires an agile approach that allows you to deliver value to customers quickly and frequently, adapt strategies amid change, and outpace the competition. With this microcredential course, we're bringing these tactics and insights to sales teams everywhere."

Scrum Alliance-approved instructors will offer this microcredential course live online. Prospective participants can use the Scrum Alliance online course search to find a class listing and enroll. Course listings and registration are available now.

Agile in Sales was created by Srdjan Pavlovic , Certified Scrum Alliance Trainer™, Certified Team Coach, and founder of Coaching Expert Team. Pavlovic has more than 20 years of experience in leadership, and in professional and agile coaching. "This course will help you to sell anything using agile values," said Pavlovic. "You'll enhance your sales skills by implementing agile in your daily work."

The course is designed for salespeople, sales leaders, marketing leaders, entrepreneurs, start-up founders, and anyone struggling to sell their products and increase market share.

The modules of the course are:

Agile Sales: Foundations Agile Sales: Methods & Models Agile Sales Teams: Performance, Efficiency, & Outcomes Agile Sales: Practice & Application

By learning how to apply agile to sales, students will be ready to solve problems creatively, cultivate collaborative relationships with clients, and provide genuine, unique value to customers. To achieve these outcomes, students will discover how to refine sales approaches, respond to feedback, improve customer collaboration, and develop iterative sales strategies.

Upon completing the course, students will receive a Scrum Alliance Agile in Sales microcredential that never expires. New and lapsed members also get a two-year professional membership when they complete this course; current members get a discount on the cost of the course. All students will earn Scrum Education Units , which can then be applied to the renewal of any certifications the student earns.

