Scrum Alliance Launches Agile for Marketing Microcredential Course

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance® has released an all-new on-demand microcredential course, Agile for Marketing . This course addresses challenges that go hand-in-hand with the marketing industry, including the need to adapt quickly to shifting customer behaviors, deliver measurable results, and stay ahead in competitive markets. Agile principles encourage teams to embrace experimentation and rapid iteration, helping them test fresh ideas, learn from setbacks, and adapt swiftly to customer feedback.

According to the 2023 Scrum Alliance Value Enhancement Report, 75% of marketing professionals expressed interest in learning more about applying agile principles, underscoring the relevance and necessity of accessible, practical training like the Agile for Marketing course.

Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros said, "Speed and adaptability are essential across all industries, including marketing. To stay competitive, marketers need to test, learn, and refine their strategies quickly in response to shifting consumer preferences and market trends. Agile frameworks empower teams to adjust campaigns in real-time, make data-driven decisions, and optimize ROI. This approach not only enhances campaign effectiveness but also drives meaningful sales growth."

Agile for Marketing is designed to equip marketing and sales professionals with the skills to thrive in a fast-paced and unpredictable environment. By adopting agile principles, they can experiment and learn faster, refine strategies using real-time feedback, and adjust campaigns to achieve measurable results. This course empowers learners to drive sales growth, discover effective tactics through iterative delivery, and focus on customer-centric solutions that foster stronger connections and better outcomes.

Participants in the course will gain the tools to align their marketing efforts with agile methods. They'll learn how to evaluate and optimize campaign performance using agile metrics, develop data-driven strategies, and accelerate time to market.

This new course is ideal for digital marketers, content creators, social media managers, PR teams, marketing analysts, and entrepreneurs seeking practical ways to streamline workflows, prioritize tasks effectively, and align their efforts with organizational goals.

The Agile for Marketing course provides learners with a lifetime microcredential upon completion. New and lapsed members who purchase the course will also receive a two-year Scrum Alliance membership, unlocking additional resources and benefits. Current members can enjoy a discounted rate on the course, making it accessible to a wide range of professionals looking to sharpen their skills.

Agile for Marketing is now available on demand. To learn more and enroll, visit Scrum Alliance .

