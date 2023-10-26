Scrum Alliance Members Elect Dhaval Panchal as the Next Scrum Certified Member Director

Panchal will serve as a Scrum Certified Member on the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors, beginning on January 1, 2024.

DENVER, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Alliance members have elected Dhaval Panchal to serve on the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors as a Scrum Certified Member Director for a two-year term commencing on January 1, 2024. 

Dhaval Panchal
"We're thrilled to welcome Dhaval to the board as the newest community-elected director," said Scrum Alliance Chief Executive Officer Tristan Boutros. "We have ambitious plans for engaging with members in regions across the globe, driving new product development, and working hand in hand with our training community to provide members with the tools and resources they need to be the most in-demand agile professionals in the world. We're looking forward to collaborating with Dhaval on these initiatives and more."

Panchal has a long history in the agile space and is committed to catalyzing change and creating empowering work environments. He has been a Scrum Alliance member for nearly two decades and has volunteered in various capacities, including organizing events, sponsoring user groups, and serving on review committees. He began his career as a programmer and is currently an executive and entrepreneur. He's spearheaded agile transformations for oil and gas, banking, medical, and gaming businesses.

"I am committed to bringing real-world agility to organizations where trust, collaboration, teamwork, and authenticity are the norm and not the exception," said Panchal. "My motivation is deeply rooted in my belief that being agile enables our organizations to become places where we can grow professionally and personally."

Scrum Alliance is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization governed by a board of directors. The board guides the organization toward a sustainable future by advising on strategy, ensuring legal and financial best practices, and advancing the organization's mission. The Scrum Alliance Board of Directors has a minimum of nine members. Of these, three are elected by Scrum Alliance members and referred to as Scrum Certified Member Directors.

About Scrum Alliance®
Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance® is on a mission to advance real-world agility by equipping and inspiring the changemaker in everyone. For more information, please visit www.scrumalliance.org

