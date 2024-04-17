Scrumptious Ways to Simplify Springtime Meals

Make weekday dining a breeze with easy, delicious recipes

MISSION, Kan., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) From everyday weeknight dinners to picnics in the park, warmer weather and longer days mean families want to spend more time together and less time in the kitchen. This spring, look for kitchen hacks that can make fresh and healthy weeknight seasonal recipes a cinch.

Skipping complicated prep work is the first step toward simplifying springtime meals. Rather than recipes that call for a lot of prep or cooking time, consider easy dishes that require only a handful of steps and use everyday ingredients you may already have in your pantry, fridge or freezer.

For example, these Shrimp, Broccoli and Potato Skewers with Lemon and Thyme can let you put a little spring in your weeknight dinners. Grilled skewers keep the whole family happy and come together in less than 30 minutes, making them perfect for quick and healthy meals without the hassle. The versatility of potatoes means you can grill them, and this version calls for a 5-minute microwave steam first to cut down on grill time.

With easy-to-prepare potatoes, The Little Potato Company makes family dinners like this one a breeze as they come pre-washed, require no peeling and are small enough they don't need to be cut. This allows for less time in the kitchen and more time for outdoor play to enjoy a little moment of happiness. Plus, the Microwave and Roast or Grill Ready kits come with their own seasoning packs for added convenience.

Grown on family farms, Little Potatoes are a fresh whole food packed with nutrients you can feel good about serving your family and are ideal for this Easy as 1-2-3 Potato Salad. With just three ingredients and minimal prep time, this delightful dish becomes an ultimate springtime solution for busy families. Plus, it's easy enough that little ones can join in on the fun of preparing it.

Simply pop the tray of Microwave Ready Little Potatoes in the microwave for 5 minutes then add the included Savory Herb seasoning pack, chopped green onions and mayonnaise for a delicious side – no potato boiling or peeling required.

To find more ways to savor springtime meals outdoors with your family, visit littlepotatoes.com.

Shrimp, Broccoli and Potato Skewers with Lemon and Thyme

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

1 pound bagged Little Potatoes

1 bunch broccoli

12 large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 1/2 lemons, juice only

3 tablespoons fresh thyme, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

In large, microwave-safe bowl, microwave potatoes on high 5 minutes.

Chop broccoli into large pieces.

Add broccoli and shrimp to bowl once potatoes are steamed.

Add lemon juice, thyme and olive oil; evenly coat potatoes, shrimp and broccoli. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Build skewers and grill 10-15 minutes on medium-high heat, until shrimp is cooked through.

Easy as 1-2-3 Potato Salad

Prep time: 2 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4

1 package A Little Savory Herb Microwave Ready Little Potatoes, with included seasoning pack

2-3 tablespoons green onions, chopped

1/2 cup mayonnaise or plain Greek yogurt

In microwave, cook potatoes 5 minutes according to package directions.

Combine seasoning pack, chopped green onions and mayonnaise or Greek yogurt.

Pour dressing over cooled potatoes. Stir gently and serve.

