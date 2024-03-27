SCSP Announces New Sponsors - a Delegation from South Dakota, as well as NobleReach Foundation and With Honor Action - Joining SCSP's AI Expo for National Competitiveness

The AI Expo will showcase groundbreaking innovations shaping global technology leadership in Washington, D.C. on May 7-8

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced today additional sponsors of the AI Expo for National Competitiveness .

SCSP welcomes two individual Maverick-level sponsors: NobleReach Foundation , a nonprofit organization that brings together America's best and brightest across industry, academia, and government to develop emerging technologies and scientific advancements; and With Honor Action , a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce polarization in Congress through principled veteran leadership. These sponsors will join SCSP at the expo on May 7-8 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

SCSP also welcomes the South Dakota Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED), in collaboration with Dakota State University (DSU) and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation (SDSF), as a joint Maverick-level sponsor.

"This new group of sponsors embodies the variety of stakeholders who have a critical role to play in ensuring our nation's leadership in critical emerging technologies," said SCSP CEO and President Ylli Bajraktari. "It's exciting to see how wide-reaching interest is in the AI Expo and the conversations it seeks to foster. We thank these organizations for their support and contributing to the dialogue on U.S. leadership in emerging technologies."

This free two-day expo unites leaders of innovation from the private sector, research institutions, the U.S. government, and key allies and partners to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and educate the public on emerging technology innovation and applications. Visit https://expo.scsp.ai/ to register to attend and to learn more about sponsorship and exhibits.

"Through the powerful collaboration of business, government and society uniting, we stand on the brink of a transformative era, poised to tackle the pressing issues of our time. Leveraging the talent of our entrepreneurial landscape alongside the principles of democracy and the unparalleled scale of the federal government, we are optimistic for a brighter future," said NobleReach CEO Arun Gupta. "The SCSP AI Expo amplifies this sense of optimism, fostering collaboration across industries and perspectives to propel advancements in AI and strengthen our competitive edge while safeguarding national security."

"The Special Competitive Studies Project is the leading voice for organizations that lie at the intersection of artificial intelligence and national security and we are excited to be a sponsor of the 2024 AI Expo for National Competitiveness," said Rye Barcott, Co-Founder and CEO of With Honor Action. "As artificial intelligence rapidly changes the world we are living in, we will continue to work in the spirit of Secretary Ash Carter to modernize the Department of Defense, secure our nation, and outpace our adversaries."

"South Dakota is leading the charge in pioneering new ways to develop the cybersecurity workforce of tomorrow," said GOED Deputy Commissioner Jesse Fonkert. "We're excited to attend the SCSP Expo to share more about the investments South Dakota is making in cybersecurity development, thanks to the leadership of Governor Kristi Noem, and why businesses could benefit from aligning with our efforts."

"SCSP's greatest strength lies in its ability to convene, through its global reach, the wide variety of parties involved with AI and emerging technologies. This expo will bring together experts, innovators, educators, policymakers, and others to explore new opportunities and engage with others for future activities," said DSU President Dr. Jose-Marie Griffiths.

"As AI continues to evolve and change our world, it's important for expos like this to highlight and promote such opportunities and advancements," Bob Mundt, President and CEO of the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, said. "Cybersecurity has become a valued and growing industry in Sioux Falls and South Dakota, and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation is excited to sponsor this year's AI Expo for National Competitiveness."

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to witness breakthroughs in AI and related emerging technologies and learn more from exhibitors about their technologies' capabilities. SCSP will also be adding exhibitors to the Expo website as they are confirmed, so please visit https://expo.scsp.ai/exhibitors/ to see the latest confirmed exhibitors. Exhibition spaces are still available, learn more here .

SCSP will also host its second annual Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security with Mrs. Stephanie Carter, which will be co-located with the AI Expo. The two events build on the success of SCSP's 2022 and 2023 Global Emerging Technology Summits and inaugural Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security held in May 2023. For more information on SCSP, the AI Expo for National Competitiveness, and the Ash Carter Exchange please visit https://www.scsp.ai .

About SCSP: SCSP is a non-partisan, non-profit project, launched by Dr. Eric Schmidt and led by CEO Ylli Bajraktari. SCSP's mission is to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies are reshaping our national security, economy, and society.

