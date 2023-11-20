Scuba Diving Equipment Market to grow by USD 809.72 million from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading and AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scuba diving equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 809.72 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.53%. The scuba diving equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer scuba diving equipment market are Apollo Sports USA Inc., Aqualung Trading, AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD., BEUCHAT INTERNATIONAL S.A.S, Cressi Sub Spa, Dive Rite, Diversco Supply, H2Odyssey, Head, Henderson Sport Group, Huish Outdoors, IST SPORTS CORP., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Marquee Brands, Ocean Reef Group, Poseidon Diving Systems AB, SEACSUB Spa, Shearwater Research Inc., TUSA, and Diving Unlimited International Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Apollo Sports USA Inc. - The company offers scuba diving equipment such as Bio Seals , Bio Tank Lock , Belt Buckle, and Compass.

The company offers scuba diving equipment such as , , Belt Buckle, and Compass. Aqualung Trading - The company offers scuba diving equipment such as LEG3ND ELITE, OMNI, and PLASMA.

The company offers scuba diving equipment such as LEG3ND ELITE, OMNI, and PLASMA. AQUATEC DUTON INDUSTRY CO. LTD. - The company offers scuba diving equipment such as regulators, gauges, and LED lights.

The company offers scuba diving equipment such as regulators, gauges, and LED lights. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market, with a majority of 31% contributing to the global market growth. The US, Canada, and Mexico drive the regional market growth. Furthermore, the growth in inbound tourism in these countries drives the growth. Additionally, market players in these countries invest in thermal wetsuits, which would encourage scuba divers to participate in the sport with ease and comfort inside the cold water. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Health benefits associated with scuba diving

Health benefits associated with scuba diving Key Trend - Surge in innovative scuba diving equipment

- Surge in innovative scuba diving equipment Major Challenges - Seasonal challenges associated with scuba diving activity

Market Segmentation

The offline distribution channel will account for maximum sales of scuba diving equipment during the forecast period. The demand for a personalized shopping experience is increasing among consumers who visit specialty stores. This is augmenting the growth of the segment. Consumers focus on shopping for different types of goods from stores with a wide variety of products and competitive prices, thus shopping from department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets. Therefore, market players in diving suits and other diving equipment are focusing on expanding globally to increase their consumer base.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The global underwater camera market size is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 11.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,641.16 million.

The South Korea - Scuba Diving Equipment Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 30.03 million.

Scuba Diving Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Australia, Germany, France, and Brazil

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio