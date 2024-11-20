SCUHS Partners with Evidence In Motion to Launch Post-Professional Doctor of Occupational Therapy Program

WHITTIER, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCUHS) has expanded its partnership with Evidence In Motion (EIM) to launch a Post-Professional Doctor of Occupational Therapy (PPOTD) program.

The new program builds on the growing collaboration between SCUHS and EIM, which already includes hybrid accelerated programs in Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD), and Master of Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP).

With this expansion, licensed occupational therapists with a bachelor's or master's degree now have a flexible, accelerated, and affordable pathway to advance their clinical practice and leadership skills.

Innovative and Flexible Program for Working Professionals

Designed for working professionals, the PPOTD program is 100% online and can be completed in just 16 months. The curriculum is innovative and asynchronous, allowing students to fit their education into their busy schedules and accelerate their careers without interrupting their work.

"We're excited to partner with EIM on this program that is not only practical for busy working practitioners, but is so closely aligned with where healthcare is heading," said Dr. Tamara Rozhon, Provost of Southern California University of Health Sciences.

"In addition to equipping students with advanced clinical and leadership skills, the program prepares them to take an integrative, whole-person approach. That's where the industry is going, and we're proud to be one of the only universities already teaching it."

Customizable Learning with Elective Certificate Tracks

Students can tailor their education through six elective certificate tracks, such as Advanced Practice in Hand Therapy and Faculty Certification in Academic Excellence. The program also features a Doctoral Capstone project, allowing students to apply their skills to real-world occupational therapy challenges, potentially leading to publications or new research opportunities.

The PPOTD program also underscores the continued success of the partnership. "Our collaboration has always been focused on creating accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for health care professionals," said Adriaan Louw, EVP of Academic Innovation at Evidence In Motion. "The PPOTD program continues that mission, offering occupational therapists the opportunity to build advanced skills and elevate their professional expertise while balancing the demands of their careers."

Commitment to Whole Health Education

As with all SCU programs, the PPOTD emphasizes a whole health approach, integrating physical, mental, and environmental factors into the curriculum. Graduates will be prepared to provide holistic care and leadership in the field.

Applications for the PPOTD program are now open, with the first cohort starting in May 2025. For more information or to apply, please visit the program overview page.

About Southern California University of Health Sciences

Southern California University of Health Sciences (SCU) is one of the world's only integrative, whole health universities—preparing students to blend the best of conventional medicine with proven complementary approaches, and to treat the whole person (body, mind, and spirit). Founded in 1911 as one of the nation's very first chiropractic colleges, SCU has been challenging convention and pushing healthcare forward since the very beginning. Today, the institution offers graduate, undergraduate, and certificate programs in a wide range of disciplines, including Chiropractic, Sports Medicine, Physical/Occupational Therapy, Genetic Counseling, Genetics & Genomics, Medical Science, Physician Assistant, Ayurveda, Acupuncture & Chinese Herbal Medicine, Whole Health Leadership, and beyond. Learn more at scuhs.edu.

About Evidence In Motion (EIM)

EIM partners with leading universities to provide hybrid accelerated graduate programs in health care disciplines including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and others. EIM's commitment to lifelong learning also includes a comprehensive catalog of post-professional specialty certifications, residencies, fellowships and continuing education courses that empower health care professionals to reach the next level in their career and patient care. Visit www.eimhealth.com for more information.

SOURCE Southern California University of Health Sciences