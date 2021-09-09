SD-WAN Market Recorded 39 Percent Growth for 1H 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide SD-WAN market grew 39 percent over the first half of compared to the prior year. Cisco was the revenue share leader for the first half of 2021, and Fortinet climbed into the number two position. VMware, Versa, and HPE Aruba rounded out the top five.

"Demand for SD-WAN solutions was robust in the first half of the year, sustaining the momentum we saw at the backend of last year," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The SD-WAN market continues to expand globally, and while all regions posted solid double-digit growth, uptake in Europe and Asia was especially strong," added Umeda.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 SD-WAN Report:

The top six SD-WAN vendors garnered more than 70 percent market share for the first half of 2021.

Vendors are increasingly leveraging security functionality to differentiate their SD-WAN solutions in this highly competitive market.

The market for hardware-based Access Routers declined at a mid-single-digit rate during the first half of 2021, highlighting the market shift to software-based SD-WAN solutions.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group SD-WAN & Enterprise Router Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the SD-WAN and Enterprise Router markets for future current and historical periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for manufacture revenue by regions, customer types, and use cases, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

