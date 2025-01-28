SDC Insurance Financing Chooses Input 1 to Help Modernize Their Premium Finance Operations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a leader in premium finance technology solutions, is pleased to announce that SDC Insurance Financing has chosen Input 1 as a key partner to enhance its premium finance operations. This collaboration underscores Input 1's commitment to empowering businesses with innovative technology, simplified workflows, and exceptional customer experiences.

SDC Insurance Financing, based in Houston, TX, specializes in providing tailored premium finance solutions, offering flexible payment options for insurance policy premiums. Known for its commitment to customer success, SDC identified the need to scale its operations and eliminate inefficiencies caused by manual workflows and slower processing times. By partnering with Input 1, SDC aims to adopt a modern, seamless, scalable platform that automates administrative tasks, improves accuracy, and accelerates customer service delivery.

"SDC Insurance Financing was searching for a partner that could offer a flexible, user-friendly solution to streamline their operations and support their growth," said Chris Farfaras, EVP of Sales at Input 1. "We are proud to bring our advanced technology to SDC, providing them with tools that reduce friction and empower their team to deliver a superior client experience."

Input 1's platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to automate key premium finance processes, provide real-time insights, and enable data-driven decision-making. The platform's seamless integration capabilities ensure minimal disruption for SDC's workflows, positioning them for continued success in a competitive market.

"Our partnership with Input 1 is a transformative step for SDC Insurance Financing," said Shahanaz Dossani, Partner at SDC Insurance Financing. "Their platform offers the innovative features we need to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and scale our business. This collaboration will allow us to provide our clients faster, more accurate financing solutions, helping us stay competitive and forward-thinking in our industry."

Through this partnership, Input 1 continues to deliver on its mission to empower businesses with technology that drives growth, improves operational efficiency, and enables exceptional customer service.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance, making insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com

About SDC Insurance Financing

SDC Insurance Financing provides tailored premium finance solutions designed to meet the needs of businesses and their clients. Based in Houston, TX, SDC is dedicated to delivering competitive and responsive financing options that support their customers' success. For more information, please visit sdcfinancing.com.

