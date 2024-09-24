SDG Summit USA Mobilizes America's Business Leaders to Tackle Global Challenges

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDG Summit USA, held during the 79th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, brought together over 200 senior leaders from major U.S. companies, the UN, U.S. Government, and civil society organizations. This flagship event of UN Global Compact Network USA (Network USA), the U.S. chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, is the only conference held during the United Nations General Assembly that is focused on celebrating the successes of the U.S. private sector in the sustainability space and exploring how American businesses can further contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

SDG Summit USA spotlighted key areas for driving U.S. business contributions toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including sustainable finance and investment; diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI); regulation and reporting; and corporate water stewardship. These topic areas aligned with the five pillars of the ForwardFaster Initiative of the UN Global Compact, which challenges companies worldwide to set ambitious SDG targets. Through panels and roundtables featuring experts on these topics, the event provided a platform for dialogue on how companies can leverage these areas to enhance their impact and leadership in sustainability.

Richard Pearl, Acting Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network USA, emphasized the opportunity Network USA provides to catalyze collaboration for meaningful progress toward the Global Goals. In his remarks, he noted, "This collaborative and supportive forum, where we can have ambitious conversations grounded in core business practices, is essential, especially in times of uncertainty."

Mindy Lubber, CEO and President of the sustainability nonprofit Ceres, was the keynote speaker. In her remarks, she acknowledged companies' influence on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development saying, "When a business of your stature commits to the Sustainable Development Goals, the ripple effect is profound." She continued, "By leading the way, you create a powerful incentive for others to follow, multiplying the impact of your commitment to the SDGs.

The UN's 2024 SDG Report pointed out that global progress toward the SDGs is significantly off track. Among the 169 targets, only 17% are on course for achievement by 2030, while nearly half are diverging notably from their intended paths. Alarmingly, 18% of the targets have stagnated or worsened since 2015, underscoring the need for urgent and intensified action to redirect efforts and meet the SDGs.

SDG Summit USA highlighted opportunities for US businesses to amplify their impact and establish leadership to propel the SDGs forward.

The event, held at the Accenture offices in New York, was made possible by its presenting sponsor, Accenture, and supporting partners BASF, FMC, and Salesforce.

