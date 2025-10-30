SDI Presence Appoints Brian L. Payne as Senior Delivery Executive of Managed Services, SLED-West

Appointment strengthens the firm's growing managed services leadership team and expands delivery excellence for state and local government clients

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT consultancy and managed services provider, announces the appointment of Brian L. Payne as Senior Delivery Executive of Managed Services SLED-West. Payne joins SDI with more than 20 years of consulting leadership in managed services, IT infrastructure, and security programs for government and commercial clients.

In this role, Payne will run both day-to-day and strategic operations for managed services clients, setting priorities that enhance SLA performance, strengthen compliance, and improve availability. He will coordinate multi-vendor delivery, guide transition and transformation initiatives, and provide executive reporting that links reliability to measurable business outcomes.

"Brian's blend of executive leadership and hands-on engineering across cloud, identity, and security makes him uniquely qualified to elevate SDI's managed services portfolio," said Phil Danie, Senior Vice President of Managed Services, SLED-West. "His proven track record leading complex environments will help our clients experience greater stability, responsiveness, and tangible value."

Payne's leadership spans CIO, CTO, and CISO roles with board-level accountability and P&L ownership. He has scaled organizations through high growth and mergers and acquisitions—including platform readiness for a $1B acquisition. He also delivered 99.999% availability within a year, and consolidated 100+ Active Directory domains to three. His experience includes managing operating plans and portfolios of up to $150 million and driving results across regulated markets such as healthcare, finance and insurance, and the public sector.

"I'm excited to join SDI and help our clients strengthen reliable, compliant, and resilient operations," said Payne. "By focusing on availability, executive-level insights, and coordinated vendor management, we'll deliver consistent results, protect value, and expand our proven practices."

Payne holds multiple technical and leadership credentials, including MCSE, ITIL, CCNA/CCNP, and A+, along with CISSP training.

About SDI Presence

SDI Presence LLC is a leading IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance clients toward a secure digital enterprise. With a 30-year corporate resume, SDI delivers multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure managed services, consulting and advisory solutions, work and asset management solutions, and application modernization and managed services. SDI serves major airports, utilities and other regulated industry firms, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies across the U.S. Connect with SDI on LinkedIn and X.

