SDI Presence Celebrates Eighth Consecutive Year on the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces List

Firm recognized for its culture and continued commitment to growth and community impact

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI), a leading IT consultancy and managed services provider, announces its inclusion on the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for the eighth straight year. This honor reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where people thrive, innovation flourishes, and clients succeed.

The Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list is generated entirely through anonymous employee feedback—measuring engagement, empowerment, managerial effectiveness, company values, and workplace culture. The distinction reflects the voices of SDI's team and reinforces the firm's belief that a high-performing business is built on the people who power it.

"Earning a place on the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for another year reflects the culture our people continue to build and exhibit every day," said SDI CEO Hardik Bhatt. "At SDI, we're not just creating a great place to work—we're creating a space where purpose, innovation, and empowerment drive meaningful impact for our clients, colleagues, and communities."

This year, SDI further expanded its culture of growth through Xchange Chicago, the firm's onshore delivery and call center located in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Through Xchange, SDI is creating new pathways into technology careers, onshoring tech jobs, and connecting local talent with meaningful opportunities in IT.

The firm also launched AI training for employees across departments to ensure teams keep pace with advances in technology. SDI continues to emphasize professional development, leadership readiness, and collaboration—ensuring its culture remains both inclusive and future-focused.

About SDI Presence

SDI Presence LLC is a leading IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance clients toward a secure digital enterprise. With a 30-year corporate resume, SDI delivers multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure managed services, consulting and advisory solutions, work and asset management solutions, and application modernization and managed services. SDI serves major airports, utilities and other regulated industry firms, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies across the U.S. Connect with SDI on LinkedIn and X.

