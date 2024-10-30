SDL Appoints Javier Muniz as CEO to Lead Agile Government Innovation

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDL, a leading provider of technology solutions for local governments, is proud to announce that Javier Muniz has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Muniz's leadership will be instrumental in shaping the company's future, and with this appointment, SDL is excited to continue its growth and expansion under his experienced guidance.

"I am honored to become the CEO at SDL," said Muniz. "Over the last few months, I've had the chance to work closely with our talented team and see the passion, dedication, and innovation that drive our success. Together, we're building momentum as we move into the next chapter of our journey to provide agile software solutions to local governments nationwide."



Muniz brings a wealth of experience and a visionary perspective to SDL. Known for his strategic thinking and transformative leadership, Muniz has been instrumental in reimagining how governments can operate. His career includes pivotal roles such as Co-Founder of Granicus, CTO of PrimeGov, and Board Member at SDL and MCCi, where he has consistently shaped strategies that drove public sector growth. His leadership philosophy emphasizes that technology should serve people, and he is passionate about creating meaningful, positive change through innovation. Additionally, as Co-Founder and CTO at ServiceUp and Company Sage and as an advisor to many startups, Muniz has demonstrated a dedication to advancing technology and organizational growth. His expertise positions him as a driving force behind SDL's mission to deliver meaningful solutions for government transformation.

In his recent work with the company, Muniz has already contributed to SDL through several key initiatives, including partnering with management to meaningfully increase the size of the product and engineering teams to accelerate new product development. He also spearheaded the successful launch of SDL's new website, designed to improve user experience and provide better access to the company's product lines. Muniz has worked closely with the team to implement strategic changes that have laid the foundation for future growth regarding the company's product offerings and internal culture.

One of the core aspects of Muniz's vision is his commitment to ongoing innovation and expansion of SDL's product offerings. With recently released features such as an advanced electronic permitting tool with mobile capability and online plan review functionality, his focus on innovation reinforces the company's commitment to building solutions that drive governments to operate more efficiently and effectively.

In addition to innovation, Muniz is committed to enriching SDL's company culture. He believes a strong, positive internal environment is crucial to a company's success. As CEO, Muniz is prioritizing initiatives to foster collaboration and open communication within the team.

Brandon Johnson, Board Member of SDL, said, "Javier has deep experience and pedigree within the government technology sector, and we are excited to have him leading SDL. Under his leadership, we believe the company will remain at the forefront of the GovTech sector by expanding its product offerings, enhancing its existing solutions, and exploring new opportunities to serve local governments nationwide."

About SDL

SDL is a leading provider of modern software solutions that are purpose-built for local governments. For 25+ years, our solutions have helped modernize government departments to increase collaboration, drive efficiencies, and provide visibility to employees and community members. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, SDL serves over 270 government agencies and 5 million citizens from coast to coast.

