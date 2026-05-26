San Diego State University highlights a proactive approach to LMS data resilience by leveraging Canvas Archiving & DataX

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K16 Solutions Inc., the leader in higher education data management, today announced growing momentum around DataX as colleges and universities reevaluate their LMS data resilience and institutional continuity strategies following recent disruptions impacting Canvas LMS environments.

SDSU Achieves Data Continuity During a Canvas Disruption with Scaffold DataX and Canvas Archiving by K16 Solutions

Powered by K16 Solutions' patented Scaffold Platform technology, the combination of Canvas Archiving and DataX enables institutions to extract, back up, govern, and operationalize LMS data outside the production LMS environment, helping them maintain independent access to critical course content, student engagement data, and operational insights.

Recent events across higher education have reinforced the importance of institutional business continuity planning, long-term data retention, and independent access to LMS data beyond standard APIs and production systems.

San Diego State University is among the leading institutions leveraging DataX to strengthen visibility into institutional learning data and support operational continuity initiatives.

"The recent Canvas incident reinforced the importance of institutional data resilience and business continuity planning," said Sean Hauze, Chief Operating Officer, IT Division, San Diego State University. "Having DataX already in place gave us confidence that we had independent visibility into our LMS data and a stronger foundation moving forward."

Originally implemented to support SDSU's Title IV attendance and engagement tracking initiatives, DataX has evolved into a broader institutional data strategy for the university, providing governed access to Canvas engagement data, operational reporting, and business continuity support.

"When Canvas went down, we quickly realized the value of having independent access to our data through DataX," Hauze added. "We weren't relying solely on standard APIs or limited reporting outputs; we had real visibility into the actual course and student-level data we needed."

"Institutions are realizing that LMS continuity is no longer just about uptime — it's about maintaining trusted, independent access to institutional data," said Steve Mildner, CEO, K16 Solutions. "Scaffold DataX helps colleges and universities strengthen governance, support operational continuity, and better prepare for the future of analytics and AI."

San Diego State University and K16 Solutions will be presenting on this topic at Instructurecon 2026, the Canvas LMS users conference, in Louisville, Kentucky, this year.

Learn more about K16's Canvas Backup solution.

About K16 Solutions

K16 Solutions is transforming how higher education institutions manage and maximize their data. Leveraging patented technology within its cloud-native Scaffold Platform, K16 delivers innovative solutions for data warehouse automation, migration, and archiving. Colleges and universities across the globe trust K16 to reduce time, cost, and complexity while unlocking the full strategic value of their data. Learn more at www.k16solutions.com

Contact:

Jason Simmons

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SOURCE K16 Solutions