SDVOSB ESN Selected as Awardee on $250 Million Navy Logistics Information Technology Integration and Support (LIIS) CMDS Multiple Award Contract

WOODBRIDGE, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity, cloud, software, engineering, logistics, and test and evaluation solutions, announced today that it has been selected as an awardee on the Logistics Information Technology Integration and Support (LIIS) Capability Modernization, Deployment, and Support (CMDS) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Contract (MAC). The contract has a potential ceiling value of $250 million over a five-year ordering period.

The LIIS/CMDS contract provides the U.S. Navy with a flexible acquisition vehicle to support the modernization, deployment, integration, and sustainment of critical logistics capabilities. Areas of support include Navy maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO); supply chain management; product lifecycle management; logistics integrated data environments; and the integration and infrastructure capabilities supporting the Navy's Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) environment.

Through the LIIS/CMDS contract vehicle, ESN will compete for task orders supporting enterprise information technology modernization, software development, cloud computing, cybersecurity, systems integration, and sustainment services designed to improve Navy logistics operations and mission readiness.

ESN's expertise in digital engineering, cybersecurity, software development, cloud technologies, and logistics solutions positions the company to support the Navy's continued transformation toward secure, data-driven, and agile enterprise capabilities. ESN's solutions enable improved data integration, accessibility, and operational effectiveness across the naval enterprise while accelerating the delivery and sustainment of mission-critical software capabilities supporting the Fleet.

"We are honored to have been selected as an awardee on the LIIS/CMDS contract and appreciate the Navy's continued confidence in ESN," said Raymond F. Lopez Jr., CEO and Chairman of Engineering Services Network, Inc. "For more than 30 years, ESN has provided innovative engineering, information technology, cybersecurity, software development, and logistics solutions in support of the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense. This award recognizes our proven ability to deliver mission-focused capabilities and strengthens our position to support the Navy's digital transformation and logistics modernization priorities. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Navy by delivering secure, innovative, and reliable solutions that enhance operational readiness and support the Fleet."

The LIIS/CMDS award further strengthens ESN's position as a trusted mission partner supporting the Navy's digital transformation and logistics modernization initiatives while expanding the company's portfolio of enterprise IT, software, cybersecurity, and sustainment capabilities.

About Engineering Services Network, Inc.

Engineering Services Network, Inc. (ESN) is a trusted provider of engineering and technology solutions supporting critical national security missions. Founded in 1995, ESN is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that proudly stands "Shoulder to Shoulder®" with military and government customers by delivering innovative, mission-focused solutions.

ESN provides comprehensive capabilities in Acquisition Management, Engineering and Technical Services, Test and Evaluation, Information Technology and Cybersecurity, Logistics and Maintenance, and Software Development. ESN supports customers across the Department of Defense and federal government, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and other federal agencies.

Headquartered in Woodbridge, Virginia, ESN maintains regional and field offices throughout the United States and around the world. ESN is ISO 9001:2015 certified, has achieved the Software Engineering Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level 3 for both Services and Development, and has successfully completed a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Self-Assessment, demonstrating the company's commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and meeting evolving Department of Defense cybersecurity requirements.

SOURCE Engineering Services Network, Inc.