Sea & Shoreline and Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida Collaborate on Seagrass Restoration Project in The Florida Keys.

News provided by

Sea & Shoreline, LLC

03 Aug, 2023, 08:12 ET

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea & Shoreline, a renowned leader in aquatic restoration, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida in a groundbreaking seagrass restoration project. Selected for funding by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this collaborative initiative aims to restore damaged seagrass beds in the John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in the Florida Keys by addressing propeller scars and vessel groundings caused by boaters. From 1995 to 2015, the amount of damaged seagrass habitat in the sanctuary has nearly doubled.

Continue Reading
Propeller scars by boaters injure seagrass in the Florida Keys
Propeller scars by boaters injure seagrass in the Florida Keys

Over the course of the next year, Sea & Shoreline and CCA Florida, along with a team of dedicated volunteers, will work diligently to rejuvenate the seagrass ecosystem within John Pennekamp. By implementing innovative sediment tube installations, they will facilitate the recolonization of seagrass and promote its recovery. To further their commitment to environmental education, Sea & Shoreline will also invite local students to participate in the restoration efforts. These young learners will have the unique opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge about the invaluable benefits of seagrass and the various threats it faces.

The project has received sponsorship from the Atlantic Coastal Fish Habitat Partnership and has been made possible through a strategic agreement with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. This collaboration highlights the collective determination of these organizations to restore and preserve critical marine habitats.

"Propeller scars left unaddressed could take up to 17 years to heal on their own. When repaired with sediment tubes, healing can occur within a year," said Sea & Shoreline President Carter Henne. According to CCA Florida's Director of Habitat and Environmental Restoration Frank Gidus, "Seagrasses are crucial ecosystems that provide numerous benefits, from nutrient cycling to habitat preservation; however, they are increasingly at risk due to human activities. This project exemplifies our commitment to ecological restoration and environmental education."

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sea & Shoreline

CCA Florida

Heather Herold

Mary Hillyer Peelen Walther

[email protected]

 [email protected]

(321) 626-6760  

(407) 617-0604

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

SEA & SHORELINE

Leading aquatic restoration experts Sea & Shoreline specialize in water quality improvement and coastal resiliency solutions. Visible in several hundred fresh and saltwater habitat projects, the company has unprecedented success in transforming corrupted bodies of water into healthy, thriving, and sustainable ecosystems, and protecting vulnerable coastlines against sea level rise and flooding. Green and grey solutions include seagrass restorations, oyster reefs, living shorelines, natural stormwater filtration, environmental dredging, artificial reefs, vegetated retaining walls, and Wave Attenuation Devices® (WAD®) that stop, and even reverse, shoreline erosion by reducing wave energy and promoting beach expansion through natural sand accretion. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com, or follow us on social media  LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

CCA FLORIDA

Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida is a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection, conservation, and enhancement of Florida's marine resources. CCA Florida works closely with partners and volunteers to promote the sustainability of marine ecosystems and recreational fishing. For more information, please visit ccaflorida.org, or follow us on social media Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE Sea & Shoreline, LLC

Also from this source

FRUIT FARM TIDAL CREEK RESTORATION PROJECT COMPLETED IN MARCO ISLAND, FLA.

SEA & SHORELINE AND LIVING SHORELINE SOLUTIONS INC. FORM JOINT VENTURE TO ENHANCE COASTAL RESILIENCY

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.