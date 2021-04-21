Sea & Shoreline Launches "Seagrass Saves Sea Life" Campaign & Crusade On Earth Day

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of tomorrow's Earth Day, and in response to the high incidence of Florida manatees perishing from starvation due to disappearing seagrass meadows, their primary food source, Sea & Shoreline, Florida's foremost seagrass specialists and aquatic restoration company, is launching a new campaign titled Seagrass Saves Sea Life. The goal of the campaign is to raise awareness and educate consumers and legislators on the critical environmental and ecological benefits of seagrass, and to provide updates on current projects underway to restore seagrass in Florida's waterways. Launching through social media, seaandshoreline.com, and community events, Sea & Shoreline will share fun and educational resources about the benefits of seagrass and how consumers can do their part to keep waterways clean to save seagrass and sea life.

An average manatee eats approximately 150 pounds of seagrass per day; however, this vital food source is quickly disappearing causing starvation of the beloved marine mammal, with over 600 manatee deaths in 2021 (this is three times the number of deaths as the same time last year).

Many factors including wave energy, storms, and increased algal blooms caused by nutrient overloads, have caused seagrass to die-off. To reverse the situation, Sea & Shoreline, the state of Florida, its Water Management Districts, and other concerned organizations are working to reverse this crisis, and to help manatees survive by reducing nutrient overloads, removing muck, planting more seagrass, restoring wetlands, and converting septic to sewar.

Over the last several years, Sea & Shoreline has partnered with organizations such as Angler Action Foundation, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, Save Crystal River, the Homosassa River Restoration Project, The Gasparilla Island Conservation and Improvement Association, and many more to restore and protect seagrass in Florida's waterways. Joining these partners this week will be the Indian Riverkeepers, an environmental organization focused on protecting and restoring the Indian River Lagoon, and the City of Bradenton Beach CRA, which plans to partner with Sea & Shoreline under The Gulf Coast Estuary Initiative to restore seagrass and clams in the Tampa Bay, Sarasota Bay, and Charlotte Harbor estuaries to improve water quality and provide a healthier habitat for commercial and recreational fisheries.

As specialists in seagrass restoration, Sea & Shoreline utilizes proven methodologies to cultivate, install, protect, and nurture over 150 variants of nursery-grown seagrass which cleans the water column and provides food, habitat and protection for manatees, turtles, and other sea life to survive and thrive.

"Every day is Earth Day for us as we seek daily to better waterways for sea life," said Sea & Shoreline's President Carter Henne. "We are excited to educate others on the benefits of seagrass and lead this mission with our community and government partners to save sea life and create healthy aquatic ecosystems for all to enjoy."

As one of the Seagrass Saves Sea Life launch activities, Sea & Shoreline will join the Indian Riverkeepers and The City of Sebastian's Natural Resources Board for the city's annual Arbor Day and Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 24th from 9am - 4pm. Taking place at The Riverview Park in Sebastian, Fla. the day will include an art show, children's activities, live music, free prizes, and more. As part of the event, Sea & Shoreline's biologists will work with children to create seagrass plants that the biologists will then plant in a seagrass restoration area in Florida to provide food and habitat for manatees and other sea life.

Since its inception in 2014, Sea & Shoreline's heralded experience with scientifically validated methods of aquatic restoration has proven successful across more than 150 environmental projects. The company continues to be the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened and corrupted aquatic environments, with proven success in places such as Crystal River, Homosassa River, the Caloosahatchee River, the Banana River, and in the Tucker Cove of the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park.

To learn more about Sea & Shoreline and how Seagrass Saves Sea Life, please visit seaandshoreline.com, or follow us on social media LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline, LLC is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that restores fresh and saltwater habitats to healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems. Services include seagrass, oyster reef, coral reef, and propeller scar restorations, dredging, living shorelines, vegetated retaining walls, wetland plantings, berm and bank stabilizations, and seagrass mitigation banking.

