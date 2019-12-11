Sea Save Foundation's Annual Auction Ends December 19th

"Oceans do not recognize political boundaries, so we must work at the international level to most effectively protect them," explains Sea Save director, Georgienne Bradley. "This online fundraiser gives divers the opportunity to experience their dream vacation, at a discounted price AND know they are helping to protect oceans."

The auction features a stunning array of liveaboard and resort SCUBA trips throughout the Caribbean, the Galapagos Islands, Indonesia, Fiji, the Philippines, Micronesia, Costa Rica and many other exotic destinations. Scuba operators donate packages so 100% of the proceeds go directly to protecting our oceans and the animals that call them home. Bid on your dream trip and know you will also be supporting marine conservation.

Thanks to its staunch dive industry supporters, the Sea Save auction collection has steadily grown over the past 11 years. The variety and value of destinations make it "The Scuba Travel Auction of the year." If you are planning a trip in 2020, you really owe it to yourself to browse this group of "Who's Who" SCUBA packages. The auction closes on 19th December.

Sea Save Foundation is a 501(c) (3) ocean conservation organization. Sea Save Foundation has earned a Platinum Seal, the highest level of recognition from Guidestar, and has received the top-rated certificate from GreatNonProfits.org.

