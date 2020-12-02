Seabourn Announces 2021 Signature Savings Event, With Significant Benefits And Values On Select 2021-2022 Voyages

The annual event kicks off at the start of the holiday season on December 2, 2020 and will run through March 1, 2021, boasting a variety of significant benefits such as suite upgrades, shipboard credits and generous internet packages . Guests can rediscover the world, from cosmopolitan cities to picturesque, seaside towns, while traveling in ultra-luxury style with Seabourn. Depending on the individual voyage, event benefits include the following*:

Veranda for Ocean View Suite upgrades

Up to three category Veranda Suite upgrades

Up to $1,000 USD shipboard credit per suite

shipboard credit per suite Up to 900-minute internet Package per guest

50% Reduced Deposit

PLUS: Book a Penthouse or Premium Suite to receive up to $2,000 USD shipboard credit per suite and an Unlimited Internet Package per suite. Penthouse and Premium suites provide even more space and more amenities for guests who sail on board, with separate bedrooms and ample space to entertain in-suite.

*Terms and Conditions apply. Check the Seabourn website for full details.

"With the exceptional value and savings that our Signature Savings Event has to offer, we are encouraging our guests to make those travel plans that they have put on hold all year," said Steve Smotrys, Seabourn's vice president of global sales. "We know they are eager to pack their bags and travel to some of the most extraordinary destinations, all in the comfort and ultra-luxury style found with Seabourn, where the experience and people on board are unforgettable."

For even greater value, Seabourn's "Signature Savings Event" may be combined with other Seabourn promotions, including the line's "Early Bonus Savings" promotion, which offers an additional 10 percent savings off the base cruise fare to guests who pay their booking in full by February 1, 2021. Other combinable promotions include group rates, solo traveler offers, and Seabourn Club Savings, which provides an extra five percent savings to Seabourn Club Members. In addition, Seabourn has extended its "Book with Confidence" policy through January 31, 2021, providing even more flexibility, assurance and options for travelers to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit.

Seabourn's Signature Savings Event applies to select worldwide cruises in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Antarctica and Patagonia, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, Arabia & India, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, South America, Pacific Coast, and transatlantic voyages, as well as expedition voyages on Seabourn Venture. A complete listing of the sailings, savings and amenities can be viewed on Seabourn's website.

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel. Our all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships coming in 2021 and 2022. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe travel with more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage .

Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com . A dedicated shore excursion call center is available for guests at 1-800-984-3225.

Click-to-Tweet: Rediscover the "Extraordinary Worlds" with @SeabournCruise's 2021 Signature Savings Event featuring exceptional offers and value-added amenities on select voyages including the line's first expedition ship #SeabournVenture. Book today: https://bit.ly/SignatureSavings

About Seabourn:

Ultra-luxury Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ships with two under construction and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world. Our highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities our ships visit.

Notes to Editors:

Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:

Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere

Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations

Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences

All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times

Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences

Tipping is neither required, nor expected

Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed

World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller

All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish

Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts

Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^

Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences in partnership with UNESCO*

Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil , featuring an exclusive mindful living program*

, featuring an exclusive mindful living program* An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice†

Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability

*Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

†Not available on board Seabourn Venture

SOURCE Seabourn

